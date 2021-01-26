An LHSAA memo stating that a moratorium has been issued to end its wrestling regular season immediately was sent to member schools Tuesday afternoon.
The memo comes three days after the state Department of Health announced that more than 20 COVID-19 cases had been linked to 48th Louisiana Classic tournament held Jan. 15-16 at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
The memo shifts emphasis to finishing the season with the LHSAA State Championship set for Feb. 26-27 at the Raising Canes River Center. It also states that teams are encouraged to practice over the next month and calls the decision to end the regular season a precaution.
Executive director Eddie Bonine is scheduled to address the media about the wrestling season in a Zoom call set for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The memo states, “This moratorium has been issued as a precautionary measure to ensure the 2020-21 state wrestling tournament will not be not be affected to potential COVID exposure and accompanying rolling quarantines."
Bonine's memo notes that Dr. Joseph Cantor, the interim assistant secretary of the office of public health, and LHSAA sports medicine advisory committee chairman Dr. Greg Stewart agreed with the decision.
The two-day Louisiana Classic attracted 30 teams and about 350 wrestlers. A total of 700 fans were allowed Saturday, all of which met the 25% attendance limits. Photos and videos of individuals not wearing masks and not socially distance emerged.
Since the outbreak was announced, it has attracted national media coverage from multiple outlets, including CNN.