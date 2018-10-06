Girls
Team totals: 1, St. Joseph’s Academy 29. 2, Menard 128. 3, Sacred Heart-NO 131. 4, Mandeville 154. 5, Mt. Carmel 227. 6, St. Michael 247. 7, Episcopal 297. 8, Live Oak 305. 9, Ponchatoula 319. 10, Runnels 329. 11, E.D. White 339. 12, Louise McGehee 352. 13, Newman 374. 14, University 377. 15, Zachary 388. 16, Cedar Creek 389. 17, Christ Episcopal 415. 18, Cabrini 417. 19, Lusher Charter 460. 20, Dutchtown 536. 21, Belle Chasse 560. 22, Erath 651. 23, Archbishop Chapelle 656. 24, West Feliciana 668. 25, Parkview Baptist 688. 26, Barbe 690. 27, Hahnville 704. 28, Assumption 728. 29, Archbishop Hannan 798. 30, East Ascension 853. 31, Chalmette 877. 32, Woodlawn 920. 33,
Top individuals
1, Mary Nusloch, Sacred Heart-NO, 17:56.50. 2, Isabelle Brown, SJA, 18:23.62. 3, Lauren Hendry, SJA, 18:33.03. 4, Sophie Martin, SJA, 18:40.72. 5, Claire Vaughn, Menard, 18:44.72. 6, Kelly Goff, West Feliciana, 18:45.18. 7, Virginia Dirks, SJA, 18:46.66. 8, Blaire Vignes, Ponchatoula, 19:06.50. 9, Ansley Long, Cedar Creek, 19:07.41. 10, Carlin Beal, Mandeville, 19:09.00. 11, Adele Broussard, Episcopal, 19:11.69. 12, Kylie Zeller, Live Oak, 19:21.91. 13, Anna Eagleton, SJA, 19:29.22. 14, Kate Ritchie, SJA, 19:30.31. 15, Hailey Humphries, St. Michael, 19:35.56. 16, Lydia Poche, SJA, 19:37.12. 17, Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, 19:40.91. 18, Oliva Boyd, Sacred Heart, 19:41.25. 19, Abbey Marie Ratcliff, E.D, White, 19:45.31. 20, Allie Nowak, Newman, 19:46.75.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Catholic 75. 2, St. Paul’s 114. 3, Brother Martin 120. 4, Menard 223. 5, St. Michael 269. 6, Episcopal 284. 7, Mandeville 287. 8, Holy Cross 291. 9, Belle Chasse 291. 10, Live Oak 292. 11, Cedar Creek 417. 12, Ponchatoula 421. 13, Jesuit 440. 14, University 451. 15, Erath 466. 16, St. Martin;s 467. 17, Newman 492. 18, John Curtis 537. 19, E.D. White 542. 20, Christ Episcopal 625. 21, Pineville 637. 22, Terrebonne 644. 23, Archbishop Rummel 662. 24, Zachary 684. 25, Dutchtown 735. 26, Lusher Charter 740. 27, Grace Christian 759. 28, Slidell 763. 29, Barbe 796. 30, Woodlawn 812. 31, Hahnville 826. 32, Chalmette 828. 33, Runnels 851. 34, Assumption 852. 35, East St. John 866. 36, Ridgewood 867. 37, De La Salle 875. 38, Berwick 882. 39, Lee 947. 40, Archbishop Hannan 1,001. 41, Dunham 1,062. 42, Central 1,083. 43, White Castle 1,217. 44, East Ascension 1,226. 45, Livonia 1,324.
Top individuals
1, Hunter Appleton, Brother Martin, 15:11.28. 2, Samuel Kellum, St. Martin's, 15:29.50. 3, Bejamin Bone, St. Martin's, 15:40.84. 4, Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 15:47.75. 5, Cade Martin, Holy Cross, 15:58.12. 6, Rico Coleman, St. Martin’s, 15:59.84. 7, Nicholas Broderick, Live Oak, 16:00.81. 8, Patrick Elliott, St. Paul’s, 16:02.72. 9, James Lalonde, Catholic, 16:04.25. 10, Michael Champagne, Brother Martin, 16:08.12. 11, Ben Beard, Menard, 16:11.15. 12, Cyrus Cox, Menard, 16:13.50. 13, Joseph Ellis, Catholic, 16:14.44. 14, Evan Pardo, St. Paul’s, 16:17.15. 15, Justin Unger, Curtis, 16:91.91. 16, Collin Hedges, Catholic, 16:23.31. 17, James Christian, Episcopal, 16:23.75. 18, Luke Bella, Catholic, 16:25.78. 19, Christopher Cuntz, Catholic, 16:28.03. 20, Ben Langley, Catholic, 16:19.18.