Down by three points to Helen Cox with 6:37 to go and starting from its own 16-yard line, St. Michael coach Zach Leger told his team to fight with all they had and drive down the field for one more score to win the game and advance to the second round of the Division II select playoffs.
Thirteen plays later, they fell just short in the red zone. As a result, the 17th-seeded Warriors were eliminated by the No. 17 Cougars 24-21 as William Mondello’s 43-yard field-goal attempt was blocked with 44 seconds remaining.
It was a game of incredible big plays, as the last two touchdowns proved.
St. Michael (4-6) took a 21-18 lead on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Preston Sentino to Anthony Distefano with 1:52 remaining in the third quarter, as Distefano bobbled the ball up into the air and came down with it as he was falling into the end zone.
As the horn sounded to end the period, the Cougars returned the favor in nearly identical fashion, as on third-and-13 from their own 16, Warren Mayes heaved one deep. Javonnta Scott got a step on the defense, and as the ball hit his hands, it also went flying, but Scott corralled it and went 84 yards for the three-point lead.
Each team traded punts to set up the final Warriors drive, but a holding penalty on first down inside the 15 brought it all the way back to the 26. Three incompletions later, Mondello’s kick was blocked, and Helen Cox (5-6) ran out the clock.
The Cougars advance to play top-seeded St. Thomas More next Friday in Lafayette.
Player of the game
Gil Chapman, Helen Cox: With so many injuries to the Cougars, Chapman said he knew he would be a big part of the game plan. And Chapman made his presence felt early and often.
Scoring on receptions of 60 and 69 yards, he added a touchdown run of 27 yards for a hat trick in the first half, as Helen Cox took an 18-14 lead at halftime.
On the Cougars' first scoring drive, he lined up at quarterback on the first three plays, before the starter, Mayes returned. On a slant, Chapman caught it in stride and went the distance to cut their deficit to 7-6. In fact, all three of his scores were lead-changing plays.
In all Chapman finished with 175 total yards and three scores.
They said it
Leger: “I’m sad to see it end, but I love my team, and I am so proud of them. It was a game of ‘Who could take the biggest shot,’ and we were going to have to take some chances. I don’t know that I have been a part of a game with so many big plays.
"We broke the huddle and said there are six minutes left, let’s go down and win the game. They did a good job with it, but you have to have complementary football; you have to be able to run the ball to pass the ball and pass the ball to run the ball. We thought we had a good offensive game plan there, but it just didn’t happen. We didn’t make good contact on the kick, but they did what we asked them to do.”
Chapman: “With all our injuries at quarterback, I knew I was going to have to take on a bigger role. Every opportunity I had to get the ball, I just wanted to make something happen. I certainly didn’t see three touchdowns coming tonight.”
Helen Cox coach Emanuel Powell: “It came out to be exactly what I expected: an up-and-down game that ends with whoever executing the best moving on. Fortunately, we came on top, because my hat’s off to St. Michael for the way they played. The kids came out and fought, and we played all four quarters.
“Defensively, we’re pretty sound. We just need to eliminate some of the big plays. Offensively, we did enough to gain some confidence. The quarterback shuffle worked tonight, and the coaches and the kids believed in what we were doing.”
Notable
All but one of the seven touchdowns scored went for 27 yards or longer. Only the game’s first score — a 13-yard run by Sentino — was shorter. The Warriors junior quarterback finished with 126 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. He also passed for 69 yards.
Mayes had the big plays, as well, and it showed in his stat line. He completed nine of 15 pass attempts for 269 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
It was the first playoff victory for Helen Cox in five seasons.