COVID-19 constraints have already made the LHSAA’s first convention in two years like no other in some ways.
Will the LHSAA remain the same after an early-morning Class 5A meeting? Representatives are scheduled to vote on a series of proposals that could bring 5A select/nonselect schools back together for post season competition.
And will the LHSAA’s contest officials get pay raises for the first time since 2015? The LHSAA sent a video to member schools urging them to pass the pay raises earlier this week.
“To me, there are two big issues tomorrow,” said Brother Martin principal Ryan Gallagher. “In the 5A meeting I am hoping that the majority of our 5A schools want to get back together in all the (four) sports that we have proposals for.
“There are obviously a lot of other items. But in the general meeting, I hope we can find a way to get pay raises for our officials. That is something that is needed.”
Individual meetings for classes 5A to C kick off the one-day LHSAA convention at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Crowne Plaza. The combined general business meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
A Class 1A proposal to bring select/nonselect schools together for football only will be withdrawn, according to a Monroe radio report.
Ouachita Christian headmaster Bobby Stokes told The Morning Drive radio show on Thursday that the proposal would be pulled so that an expanded 24-team football bracket in select Division IV might pass.
The surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant prompted the LHSAA to cut what is normally a three-day convention down to one day and two meetings.
Schools attending Friday’s sessions are limited to just one person. A one-time waiver, principals can designate an assistant principal or athletic director to vote.
This will likely be the only time schools handle items from two different agendas in the general meeting. Items submitted for the 2021 convention that was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic and 2022 agenda put together this year will be voted on.
Brother Martin’s Gallagher authored proposals to bring the LHSAA’s 5A schools back together in football, basketball and baseball. A softball proposal was added.
Gallagher, who serves on the LHSAA’s executive committee, said he is taking a wait and see approach. He said he has heard some predicting the split proposals will pass, with others saying they will fail.
The opinion of local schools also offers contrasting views.A simple majority is required to pass any of the split items in the 5A meeting.
“We’ve talked about it as (Ascension Parish) ADs,” St. Amant athletic director David Oliver said. “I don’t want to speak for the other schools, but I am pretty sure we will vote against coming back together.
“I am an LHSAA guy and I’ll do whatever the vote says to do. I just think we need more middle ground. Allowing kids who come in from outside an attendance to be eligible for subvarsity competition as freshmen is a big issue.
“The issue may be different in 2A or 1A. When we lose kids from our feeder schools we anticipate having and they are not required to sit out even though they are out of zone ... that is a disadvantage.”
Central principal Brandon LaGroue said he plans to vote to unite 5A schools for the postseason.
“I am looking forward to that vote more than anything else,” LaGroue said. “I think this is a chance for 5A to lead the way in bringing all classes back together. The tough part is always setting up an accountability system.
"But we’re the adults here. We’re modeling behavior for the kids. To me, when we’re split and over here pointing fingers at each other, it under minds what we are trying to teach kids through sports.”