Catholic High makes the short drive down Lee Drive to take on Liberty onTuesday night. While the distance between the schools makes it an easy nondistrict game to navigate, first-year Catholic High coach Derrick Jones knows there is much more to it.
“We’re opposites. They are more experienced and athletic as a team than us,” Jones said of the Patriots. “They want to use their size and skill to overpower you whenever possible.
“We are more guard-oriented and we want to pass the ball around and play it in the halfcourt. They will want to speed us up and take us out of our game. This is a good test to see how we respond.”
Game time is set for about 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Bears (13-4) and Liberty (12-2), which plays its first game since winning the Bob Pettit/East Baton Rouge Parish tournament last week.
“After that (EBR tourney), we took three days off,” Liberty coach Brandon White said. “We went from playing in Las Vegas (Tarkanian Classic) almost straight into the EBR tournament. When we came back to practice, we told them the 2021 phase of the season was over, and now we move on to the next phase — the rest of the regular season in 2022.
“I have all the respect in the world for coach Jones, knowing what he did at Port Allen. I see games like this as ones that help prepare us for district and the playoffs.”
After winning the EBR title last week, fans on hand trumpeted Liberty's ultimate goal — winning a Division II LHSAA title in March. The Class 4A Patriots, who lost to eventual champion St. Thomas More in the semifinals last spring, have the size and potential to win it all.
EBR tourney MVP Jacob Wilson is averaging 20.3 points, seven rebounds and three assists. The 6-foot-5 Wilson is complemented by 6-6 Quentin Henry (nine points, seven rebounds) and 6-2 Cam Newman (eight points, three rebounds).
Class 5A/Division I Catholic is led by Dennis Hebert III, who averages 13.8 points and two assists per game. Nico Jones (10 points, three assists, two steals) and Tate McCurry (eight points, two steals). Jones, son of the Catholic coach, and McCurry are freshmen.
“There are challenges in this phase of the season before we can get to phase three, which is the playoffs,” Liberty’s White said. “This happens to be the first one.”
ZHS pair to be honored
Zachary High’s Jalen Bolden and Brandon Rodgers-Hardy will be honored during Tuesday’s home game with St. Michael for scoring their 1,000th career points.
Bolden, a senior, and Rodgers-Hardy, junior, reached the 1,000 point plateau last week.