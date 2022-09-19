With Alabama commitment Eli Holstein expected to miss four to six weeks with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, Zachary must regroup.
That negative news is tempered by one key factor, the Broncos (2-1) have a Week 4 open date following Friday’s 24-20 loss to St. Augustine.
“It (injury) is to the area around the collarbone,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “It’s four to six weeks and we have prepare for that. Having an open date this week certainly helps us.
“When you have a guy like Eli back there making plays the way he does makes it easier. You get comfortable. Now we have to refocus and make sure we are solid in everything we do in order to be successful.”
Holstein left Friday's game twice in the fourth quarter. The first time was for one play. Backup Hudson Spangler came into the game both times.
It was Spangler who finished the last possession in which the Broncos drove to the St. Aug 30 but did not score. Zachary led 17-3 at the half.
Brewerton said Spangler, a junior, moves into the starting role. Spangler, the son of former Tara High and Northwestern State quarterback Brad Spangler, also holds on extra points and field goals.
Knights honor Williams
Episcopal honored star player and longtime coach Jimmy Williams in multiple ways ahead of its first home game against Country Day last Friday. Williams, a former EHS and Vanderbilt standout, died in July following a lengthy battle with cancer.
At midfield, a large football was painted in the Knights’ school colors with the initials JW in capital letters. Play clocks located in the end zones had JW on top of them.
Williams’ son, Ace, served as an honorary captain for the Knights and took part in the pre-game coin toss. Hashmarks for the eight-yard lines were missing, an ode to Williams’ No. 8.
Big numbers
St. James running back Kaden Williams ran for 331 yards and 16 carries and scored four TDs in the Wildcats’ 49-25 win over Thibodaux Friday night.
• Ascension Catholic’s Bryce Leonard completed 16 of 29 passes for 222 yards and two TDs in 23-19 victory over Archbishop Hannan Friday.
Both TD passes went to Leonard’s twin Brooks, who finished with five catches for 105 yards.
Prep notables
St. Thomas More coach Jim Hightower notched his 450th career win when the Class 4A Cougars (3-0) beat 5A Brother Martin 30-16 Friday night.
Hightower began his head coaching career at Catholic-Pointe Coupee. The Cougars come to Baton Rouge to play Catholic High (2-1) Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
• Speaking of the Bears, they have filled their Week 5 open date and will host Carver High of Montgomery, Ala., on Sept. 30 at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium.
• LSU commitment Trey Holly of Union Parish now has 8,458 career rushing yards following a 296-yard, three touchdown performance in a 31-21 loss to Captain Shreve last Friday.
Former U-High and LSU running back Nick Brossette ran for 8,704 yards to top the list and for LSU and Patterson running back Kenny Hilliard (8,661) is second.