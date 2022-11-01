A Zoom meeting of District 7-3A principals held late Tuesday afternoon ended in a 4-0 vote, allowing Albany to forfeit its Friday football game to Bogalusa.
"We had an opportunity to play for a district championship ... but we took a minute to step back and look at it holistically," Albany principal Sammie Lacara said. "When you look at what is in the best interest of both schools moving forward, this works.
"Bogalusa did not want to play a neutral site and they do not have to. This way, they have extra time to put together their plan and safety measures ahead of a playoff game they will host. It gives us time to rest and prepare for the playoffs, too."
With the forfeit, Bogalusa finishes the regular season 8-1, 4-0. Albany is 6-4, 2-2. Both teams are set to go to the playoffs that begin next week.
A shooting death that took place outside Bogalusa's stadium during a 7-3A game with Jewel Sumner on Oct. 14 led principals to vote by a 3-2 margin last week to move Friday's game to Amite High.
Lacara said one school opted to reconsider its neutral-site vote after that and the game was again scheduled for Bogalusa — something that school and city officials had fought for, noting that those involved in the shooting were from St. Tammany Parish, not Bogalusa. City officials pledged to provide added security.
Initially, Albany made plans to play the game. Lacara said plans to get buses were in place and a meeting with parents was planned. After consulting with first-year Albany coach John Legoria, Lacara said the decision to forfeit was made.
Lacara took the request to forfeit to the 7-3A principals. The one principal who missed the Zoom call is scheduled to vote either tonight or tomorrow.
"(A vote) either way will not change the decision, but we will follow procedures," Lacara said. "This is a district with different parishes and communities. We value those relationships and feel like this decision is in line with that."
They’re (almost) home
It appears the wait is over for Denham Springs. The Yellow Jackets will host parish rival Walker in a District 5-5A football game in its new stadium Friday night.
Social media posts by the school seemed to confirm the game plans that had been tentative, but had been trending positive over the last week. The school declined formal comment Tuesday.
Completion of the stadium project was a major piece of a taxpayer-funded athletic facilities upgrade at the Livingston Parish school that began earlier this year.
On-campus baseball and softball fields have been added. Work on the football stadium began after the soccer season ended in February.
Heavy rain during the summer months derailed plans to complete the stadium work earlier in the season. Denham Springs (7-2, 3-1) hosted games at both Live Oak and Walker during the season. Walker enters the game 6-3, 2-2.
EAHS, Dutchtown on Thursday
Why settle for just one Class 5A district showdown on a Thursday when you can have two?
East Ascension (4-4, 4-0) travels to Dutchtown (5-3, 3-1) for a key 5-5A game that also will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday. EAHS can wrap up the 5-5A title.
In 4-5A, Catholic (8-1, 4-0) travels to Zachary (7-1, 4-0) for a game that decides the 4-5A title.