Pope John Paul II had four players register 15 digs and used that defense to roll to a 3-0 sweep of Division I St. Joseph’s Academy Wednesday in non-district volleyball action at SJA.
Pope John Paul, which won four straight Division IV titles from 2014-17, prevailed 26-24, 25-19 and 25-18. Both teams advanced to the playoff semifinals last season and have high hopes this season.
SJA (25-14) and PJP (29-7) of Slidell are undefeated district champions.
SJA led 18-11 in the first set following a cross by Julia Dwelle. The Jaguars went on an 8-0 run with Ansley Tullis serving. Her serves were shorter and dropped closer to the net and the Redstickers initially had trouble starting their offense. PJP took a 21-18 lead on a Rachel Hartmann kill. Hartmann added another kill for a 24-21 lead. SJA tied it at 24 with Morgan Perry serving.
Hartmann, a 5-foot-10 junior who had a serious knee injury last year, added another kill and SJA hit the ball out for the final margin.
“We shifted momentum by coming back in the first set,” PJP coach Danny Tullis said. “Playing at St. Joseph’s is always tough. We played really well. We were fundamentally sound defensively and passed the ball well. It was a total team effort.”
SJA coach Sivi Miller said her team had been playing well recently, but took a step back with this loss.
“This was not our team tonight,” Miller said. “We had a lot of mental errors and didn’t play consistent. This was not a sign of how we should play at the end of the season. Pope John Paul played to their strengths and had very good ball control.”
Hartmann led PJP with 23 kills, 16 digs and six blocks. Kendall Battistella had 34 assists and 20 digs. Ansley Tullis had 23 digs.
Dwelle and Olivia Reames had seven kills each for SJA. Simone Moreau and Katie Polson had 18 digs each. Polson added 13 assists.
SJA led 12-9 in the second set. The Jaguars pulled ahead 14-12 with Ali Tullis serving and Hartmann at the net. SJA soon trailed by one point at 15-14. PJP finished the set on a 10-4 run.
SJA led 13-9 in the third set following an ace by Morgan Perry. The visitors tied it at 16 and took control with a 4-0 run with Morgan Faciane adding a kill and block for a 20-16 lead. SJA scored the next two points to cut it to 20-18. The Jaguars scored the final five points.
Miller said libero Moreau was a defensive standout. “She’s a good player and somebody we want on the court,” Miller said.
PJP also handed Country Day its lone defeat earlier in the season. Tullis said Country Day of Division V is probably the best team in the state.
“I feel like we’re battle tested and that will help in the playoffs,” Tullis said. “Our setter Kendall Battistella really made great decisions with the ball tonight. We plan on making a run with defense. We know we’ll have to bring our A game.”