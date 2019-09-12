So far, the 2019 football season has been a split decision for Walker High. After a42-13 jamboree loss to third-ranked Catholic High in a jamboree, the Wildcats beat Class 3A Madison Prep 38-30 to open the regular season.
Which breed of cat will prevail? It is a key question as Walker (1-0) hosts eighth-ranked Destrehan (1-0) for a nondistrict game set for 7 p.m. Friday.
“Destrehan is one of those elite 5A programs. They have talent and great tradition,” first-year WHS coach Chad Mahaffey said. “Under the circumstances, I can understand why people won’t give us much of a chance. But this is another chance to go up against another top 5A opponent and see where we stand.”
The Destrehan-Walker game helps highlight of a list of games hosted by local-area teams in Week 2. Mahaffey knows about success and winning. He won three LHSAA Division II titles at University High, often taking down teams from higher classifications in the process.
It is his team's process Mahaffey will study as the 5A teams who share the nickname Wildcats square off at 7 p.m. Friday.
Walker is not the only 5A team with a coach who seeks consistency and insight. Dutchtown (1-0) put together a dominant effort against Northshore and hosts Class 3A McMain (0-1), which lost its season opener 52-0 to St. Paul’s.
Other home games to note include East Jefferson (0-1) at St. Amant (0-1), Wossman (0-1) at Baker (1-0), St. Thomas Aquinas (0-1) at Episcopal (1-0), Albany (1-0) vs. St. Michael (0-1) at Olympia.
There are other factors besides the rankings that make the Destrehan-Walker match-up intriguing. Destrehan is led by running back Kyle Edwards, an Alabama commitment who possesses a mix of speed and power.
WHS counters with the combo of 225-pound Keondre Brown and 210-pound Demetri Wrigh at running backt. Walker also has receiver Brian Thomas Jr., a top 2021 recruit. Mahaffey won’t be looking at the stars next to anyone’s name on a recruiting list Friday night.
“I want to see us execute and do the things we are supposed to do,” Mahaffey said. “We made some mistakes last week and probably left some points out on the field. But when they (Madison Prep) came back on us we did not panic, which was a good thing. We need to relax and focus.
The message Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta delivers will be surprising similar.
“I think we made some mistakes early, but we settled in and played real well in the second half,” Mistretta said. “They (McMain) are exactly what you would expect from a New Orleans team. They have speed and talent at the skill positions. Especially this early in the year, it comes down to execution.”
Junior Brayden Fritsche has emerged as the lead erin Dutchtown’s quarterback battle. Senior Logan Scott gets snaps in wildcat formations and also is starting at safety for the Griffins.
Game notes
Baker (1-0) hosts another 3A school in Monroe-based Wossman. Desmond Windon scored on a kickoff return and rushing TD for the Buffaloes last week, while Travante Spears scored a TD run and fumble return.
Friday will mark the home debut for first-year Parkview Baptist coach Stefan LeFors. The 3A Eagles (0-1) host 1A Slaughter Community Slaughter (0-1).