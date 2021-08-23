There were no scrimmages or jamborees before the high school volleyball season a year ago, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And though COVID-19 concerns remain, the volleyball season begins Tuesday with jamborees set for three straight days.
“We’re just excited to get out there and face some good, live competition,” Brusly coach Kayla Sarradet said. “A few teams dropped out because of COVID issues. But I think everybody is ready for the season to start.”
Brusly hosts its Westside Jamboree at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Northeast Jamboree is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, while the St. Michael Jamboree concludes the preview week with a 4:30 p.m. Thursday start.
“Last year there were no scrimmages or jamborees because of COVID and then we started the season on two or three days notice,” St. Michael coach Rob Smith said. “Nobody really knew what to expect or how long the season would continue.
“COVID is going to impact our season. No one has dropped out of our jamboree, which is good. Having scrimmages and jamborees helps us. It makes the coaches and players more comfortable — especially this year because several teams graduated a lot of players and have new lineups.”
EBR football changes
Schedules for both portions of the EBR Kickoff Classic football jamboree set for Friday have changed. Games at both sites will begin at 6 p.m., but there will now be two games at Broadmoor and three at Scotlandville.
Host Broadmoor takes on Glen Oaks in the first game at BHS. Liberty then plays McKinley in the second game.
At Scotlandville, Northeast meets Tara in the first game, followed by Mentorship vs. Istrouma. The host Hornets face Belaire in the third game. All games at both sites consist of two 12-minute halves.