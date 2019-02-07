Denham Springs High girls basketball coach Blake Zito has a few words for anyone who questions the importance of winning a district title.
“If you want to see what winning a district title means, come out Friday night and you’ll see,” Zito said. “This is a big game for both teams, and its for the district title.”
DSHS (24-4, 5-0) hosts Walker (28-4, 5-0) at about 6:30 p.m. Friday to decide the District 4-5A title.
“This is what basketball is all about,” Walker interim coach Hannah Jones said. “The chance to play in a game like this is what you work for.”
Walker enters the game rated No. 2 in the LHSAA power ratings for Class 5A, while Denham Springs is seventh. DSHS’ saw its 17-game winning streak end with a loss to Class 4A power Lee last week.
LSU signee Tiara Young is averaging 33.7 points per game for Walker. Alexius Horne, a Southeastern signee, averages 14 per game for Denham Springs. Both teams also have solid supporting casts. Kate Thompson (12.0), Desiree Jones (10.0) and Jala Robinson (10.0) are among the other players to watch for the Lady Jackets. Walker’s supporting cast includes Tarondia Harold, Trinity Harold and Candace Ellis who all average in the 10.0 range.
“I am a big fan of Tiara Young based on what I’ve seen in games and on film,” Zito said. “You cannot shut a player like her down. We do need to hold her to 30 points or less and not let their other players go off on us.”
Walker’s Jones said a fast start and a focused effort is the key for her team.
“Basketball is made up of a bunch of little things that go together,” Jones said. “We have to execute in every phase of the game. And we have to be ready from the opening tip.”
Spartans on track
East Ascension has won four of its past five games for interim coach Tyler Turner and faces its stiffest challenge yet in the District 5-5A boys race — a showdown at Catholic. Game time is about 7 p.m. Friday
The Spartans (18-13, 2-0) beat Broadmoor 46-41 in overtime Tuesday to remain unbeaten in 5-5A play. Turner took over when EAHS coach Barry Whittington became an assistant principal at Dutchtown last month.
Catholic has won seven in a row, including a 69-46 victory over McKinley Tuesday night.
A Livingston thing
One week after Walker's Young scored 50 points in a game against Scotlandville, two other girls from Livingston Parish, Holden’s Jaycee Hughes and Live Oak’s Dijone Flowers, scored more than 40 points each in a game.
Hughes finished with 45 points in a 67-65 win over Albany on Monday night. Hughes was 15 of 24 from the field, including one 3-pointer and made 14 of 21 free throws.
Flowers recorded a season-high 41 points in a 60-47 win over Scotlandville on Tuesday night. She had five 3-pointers and also had 10 assists.
Pelicans claim girls title
Port Allen claimed the District 8-2A girls basketball title last weekend. A four-point win over The Dunham School in the 8-2A tournament gave the Pelicans their first district title in girls basketball in 36 years, said Kim Cox.
Port Allen has won seven games in a row, going into a game against another 8-2A foe, The Church Academy. District 8-2A did not play a district schedule for boys/girls basketball, opting instead to play tournaments. Top-seeded Dunham is hosting the boys 8-2A tourney that began Thursday and concludes with a 5 p.m. title-game Saturday.