As they huddled around the vault area during the final rotation of the meet, some Baton Rouge High competitors knew the team title was hanging in the balance.
“I had been checking the team scores and I knew we had to have a 9.35 on the last vault,” BRHS’ Mariana Pirela said with smile. “And we got a 9.45. It was so amazing.”
Madeline Bonton finished eighth in the Level 8 all-around competition. Bonton’s 9.45 on vault was fifth among Level 8 competitors, but it was just what the Bulldogs needed to win their first girls gymnastics title in 19 years.
BRHS finished with 230.250 points to edge Dutchtown in the all-around girls team competition at the Ochsner/LHSAA Gymnastics meet held Saturday at BRHS.
Bailey Bourgeois won the Level 8 all-around title with 38.500 points to help Dutchtown claim its best-ever second-place finish at the LHSAA meet. The Griffins scored 230.150 points.
“Wow … I think I am going to cry,” BRHS’ third-year coach Kristen Estorge said. “It was not me. Each and every one of these kids have come together to put their academic first and athletes second.
“We have not put in a tremendous amount of time in the gym, but we have bonded as a family in that time together. This is all them. Whether they are a top contributor or just want to be part of what we do … we love them all the same. I am so proud.”
Baton Rouge High’s victory illustrates the team concept. BRHS was fourth in Level 8. Defending overall champion St. Joseph’s Academy was first at 113.100.
The Bulldogs, who finished less than a point behind Dutchtown in the Level 3 and Level 4 standings, had just enough to win it. Still there were smiles all around.
Dutchtown’s Bourgeois said she was so focused on helping her team that she did not realize she could be the individual champion in Level 8 until later in the meet. Bourgeois had the top vault mark of 9.60 and the second best mark of 9.80 on uneven parallel bars.
“I was just trying to help out my team as much as I could,” Bourgeois said. “I feel like my bars and my vault were really good.
“I was not sure how everything would go or how well everyone else was competing. It (individual title) just kind of happened as the meet went on. It (winning) feels pretty good.”
East Ascension Mackenzie Darbonne was fourth in the all-around at 38.150, while Anna Virginia Broyles led SJA to a third-place team finish by finishing fifth all-around at 38.050.
Newcomer Kamryn Johnson, a sophomore, placed sixth with 37.550 to lead Baton Rouge High.
Johnson got the Bulldogs off to a fast start with a 9.85 score on the uneven parallel bars, the best recorded by a Level 8 competitor. Later, her BRHS teammates stormed the floor cheering after she completed her floor exercise routine.
“This was my first time competing for my high school,” Johnson said. “I was nervous. But it was a lot of fun being out here and cheering my teammates on. It was awesome.”