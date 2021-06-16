The Zachary High sideline erupted in cheers.
Eli Holstein threaded the needle with a pinpoint throw that went through the arms of a Port Allen defender and into the waiting hands of a teammate for a touchdown.
The TD pass in the Broncos’ first seven-on-seven match-up with PAHS was just the beginning. As the temperatures rose at ZHS’ Bronco Stadium, so did the intensity.
And for good reason. Multiple media outlets were on hand for Wednesday’s weekly seven-on-seven because two of the area’s top 2023 quarterbacks, Zachary’s Holstein and Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins, were among the headliners.
Holstein, a four-star prospect, picked up an offer from Ohio State last week, adding to a collection of offers that includes LSU, Texas A&M and Alabama.
Collins’ star risen steadily since last fall. Now a three-star prospect, Collins picked up an LSU offer last weekend.
The QB duo and their teams met in the final round of games. Contests against both Port Allen and Central came first.
Woodlawn and Collins started fast in that final matchup. Teammates exchanged high-fives and cheered as Collins found open receivers over the middle and down the sideline. The sequence ended with Holstein completing a TD pass to Jalen Wright.
“It was a good day,” Holstein said. “I thought we did a good job of battling through adversity. I think we got caught up in all the hoopla in the last two games and we can’t do that.
“There were some misreads by me, some drops and some blown coverages. If we don’t do those things, I think this was another story. When we got behind in that last game different guys stepped up and made plays.”
Though score was not kept, both sides conceded the final score gave Zachary the edge. Collins also called it a “good day” following a post-game huddle.
“The thing I wanted to do was stay calm and make plays,” Collins said. “At the end, I think we started to lose our focus a little and that is something we have to improve on.
“He (Holstein) is a different kind of quarterback than I am, but I do watch what we does. You can always learn something. Today it was about us getting better as a team. Overall, I think we did.”
Both quarterbacks, their teams and coaches know that summer seven-on-seven is far-removed from Friday night lights in the fall.
However, Wednesday’s action was like an appetizer the players gobbled it up, exchanging handshakes after each game now that COVID-19 restrictions are gone.
Breakout performances were noted too. Like the game-winner caught by Wright and a TD catch by Jordan Williams, a senior who stepped into a key ZHS role for a ZHS team missing a few players due to vacations and other obligations.
“I want to do whatever I can for my team,” Williams said. “This gives me confidence to go out and make plays when I need do.”
Instead of calling plays, Woodlawn head coach Marcus Randall spent his time on the sidelines instructing the Panthers’ defensive backs.
“That’s a winning program over there and that is what we are trying to get to,” Randall said afterwards. “We have to be locked in.”
Panther defensive back Jordan Matthews, another 2023 prospect with an LSU offer, agreed.
“This is very technical for the quarterbacks, receivers and DBs because there are no linemen,” Matthew said. “We fought to the end today. We'll take it.”