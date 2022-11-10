Based on regular season results and power ratings, Parkview Baptist coach Becky Madden was convinced her fifth-seeded team and No. 4 Haynes Academy were evenly matched.
Madden’s assessment was right on a day when her team came out on the wrong end of the score.
Haynes rallied from a 2-1 deficit to edge the Eagles 3-2 in a Division III quarterfinal contest at the Ochsner/LHSAA Volleyball tournament on Thursday at the Cajundome.
The teams battled point-for-point in the fifth set with Haynes claiming a 16-14 win to clinch its semifinal berth.
With the win, Haynes advances to play another Baton Rouge team, top-seeded Dunham (33-6), at 10 a.m. Friday in the semifinals.
“We knew that if we came ready to compete and were in a good place mentally that this was going to be a battle to the end,” Madden said. “You really can’t get any closer than that. I thought both teams fought hard all the way.
“It hurts when you lose one this close, but I think they can feel proud because they left everything on the court. They played up to our ability. It beats giving up and not going for it.”
Haynes won by scores of 25-17, 28-30, 19-25, 25-22 and 16-14. The Baton Rouge area’s other team in the early rounds of tourney games, sixth-seeded Ascension Catholic, lost its Division V quarterfinal to No. 3 Central Catholic of Morgan City 3-0.
Jensi Doise and Brooklyn Phillips had 14 kills each to lead the way for Parkview (27-10). Charley Knost (47 assists) and Laurel Cassidy (38 digs) also were leaders for the Eagles, who made their first tourney appearance since 2020.
Virginia Voitier (17 kills), Mallie Mahoney (22 assists) and Hailey Peterson (23 digs) were the leaders for Haynes.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC 3, ASCENSION CATHOLIC 0: Central Catholic of Morgan City (22-12) won in a contest that was closer than the sets margin indicates. The set scores were 31-29, 26-24 and 25-23.
It was the third straight LHSAA tourney appearance for ACHS (21-16), which came in with a young lineup that included just two players with previous state tourney appearance.
“This was the first time here for all of them except two,” ACHS coach Janelle Blanchard Leonard said. “We were nervous. We were not aggressive at the net and we played scared. When we play to not make mistakes, it’s hard to win.”