LHSAA cross country meet
Note: The three-mile course that starts flat for two miles, with a hill around the 2.5-mile mark. The course is run on grass, finishing on the track at the Walter P. Ledet Track Complex at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
Class 3A
GIRLS
Individual Top 10: 1. Mary Nusloch, Sacred Heart, New Orleans, 22:04.2; Olivia Boyd, Sacred Heart, New Orleans, 23:51.5; 3. Mary Grace Foster, Lusher Charter, 23:52.0; 4. Olivia McGoey, Sacred Heart, New Orleans, 24:05.5; 5. Ellie Pennington, University Lab, 24:22.4; 6. Katie Byrd, Sterlington, 24:47.8; 7. Carolyn McGinnis, Lusher Charter, 24:48.8; 8. Sofia Bongiorni, University Lab, 24:55.3; 9. Madeline Kling, Sacred Heart, New Orleans, 24:55.4; 10. Cali Jane Luetkemeier, Sacred Heart, New Orleans, 24:57.8
Team results:1. Sacred Heart, New Oreland 26; 2. University Lab 67; 3. Lusher Charter 74; 4. Erath 197; 5. St. Louis 221; 6. Sterlington 222; 7. St. Charles 247; 8. Loyola Prep 249; 9. Jewel Sumner 253; 10. Iowa 299; 11. Kaplan 301; 12. Hannan 302; 13. West Feliciana 304; 14. Ursuline 312; 15. South Beauregard 372; 16. Haynes 421; 17. Pine Prairie 433; 18. Jena 524; 19. Bolton 539.
BOYS
Individual Top 10: 1. Ivan Appleton, St. Louis, 18:43.6; 2. Patton Sims, Sterlington 19:19.4; 3. Wyatt Barbe, West Feliciana, 19:21.1; 4. Blaze Bright, Erath, 19:42.4; 5. Jack Moran, University Lab, 19:48.8; 6. Yves Uwanama, Haynes Academy, 19:55.9; 7. Joel Allen, Erath, 19:59.2; 8. Emery Godke, West Feliciana, 20:16.0; 9. Daniel Lee, University Lab, 20:17.6; 10. Alex Myers, Iowa, 20:17.7.
Team results: 1. Erath 67; 2. University Lab 87; 3. West Feliciana 112; 4. St. Louis 145; 5. Lusher Charter 146; 6. Haynes 167; 7. David Thibodaux 208; 8. Sterlington 235; 9. Iowa 253; 10. De La Salle 276; 11. Pine Prairie 289; 12. Jewel Sumer 307; 13. St. Charles 340; 14. South Beauregard 437; 15. Berwick 445; 16. Loyola Prep 459; 17. Abbeville 461; 18. Port Barre 498; 19. Archbishop Hannan 501; 20. Jena 567; 21. Cohen College Prep 586; 22. Kaplan 592; 23. Thomas Jefferson 600; 24. Bogalusa 620; 25. Mamou 688.
Class 4A
GIRLS
Individual Top 10: 1. Lexi Guidry, Teurlings Catholic, 22:08.6; 2. Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt Catholic, 22:45.2; 3. Hailey Humphries, St. Michael, 23:11.1; 4. Leanna Teuton, Vandebilt Catholic, 23:17.5; 5. Caroline Lindsay, Vandebilt Catholic, 23:26.6; 6. Caitie Brumfield, St. Michael, 23:35.1; 7. Madisyn Acosta, Cabrini, 23:39.0; 8. Callie Hardy, Parkview Baptist, 23:41.3; 9. Caitlin Booker, Westgate, 23:42.1; 10. Rebecca Quebedeaux, St. Michael, 23:43.6.
Team results: 1. Vandebilt Catholic 33; 2. St. Michael 73; 3. Cabrini 109; 4. St. Scholastica 153; 5. St. Thomas More 188; 6. Ben Franklin 199; 7. E.D. White 203; 8. Parkview Baptist 232; 9. Buckeye 240; 10. Belle Chasse 257; 11. Teurlings Catholic 306; 12. West Ouachita 312; 13. Caddo Magnet 417; 14. Beau Chene 421; 15. Lakeshore 441; 16. Leesville 446; 17. Assumption 478; 18. Benton 512; 19. DeRidder 541; 20. Lee 588; 21. North DeSoto 601; 22. Bossier 634; 23. Neville 662; 24. Woodlawn, Baton Rouge 666; 25. Academy of Our Lady 691; 26. South Terrebonne 702; 27. Plaquemine 778
BOYS
Individual Top 10: 1. Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 18:40.0; 2. Cameron Angelle, Carencro, 19:11.5; 3. Braedon Methvin, E.D. White, 19:12.6; 4. Luke Harris, Caddo Magnet, 19:12.7; 5. Ethan Vogel, Belle Chasse; 19:30.6; 6. Adam Callegan, St. Michael, 19:34.4; 7. Cameron Kelly, Teurlings Catholic, 19:40.1; 8. Kyle Andrews, Belle Chasse, 19:42.4; 9. Brady Palmer, Belle Chasse, 19:55.7; 10. Triston Duvall, West Ouachita, 20:06.2.
Team results: 1. Belle Chasse 40; 2. E.D. White 76; 3. Teulings Catholic 116; 4. St. Michael 133; 5. Benton 162; 6. West Ouachita 252; 7. Vandebilt Catholic 273; 8. St. Thomas More 288; 9. Caddo Magnet 294; 10. Lutcher 296; 11. Lakeshore 319; 12. Westgate 346; 13. Ben Franklin 353; 14. Beau Chene 400; 15. South Terrebonne 410; 16. DeRidder 468; 17. Assumption 469; 18. G.W. Carver 471; 19; Woodlawn, Baton Rouge 472; 20. Leesville 475; 21. Buckeye 480; 22. Lee STEM/VPA Magnet 561; 23. Parkview Baptist 580; 24. Salman 638
Class 5A
GIRLS
Individual Top 10: 1. Isabelle Brown, St. Joseph’s Academy, 21:22.0; 2. Rosalie Michot, Lafayette, 21:32.1; 3. Lauren Hendry, St. Joseph’s, 21:50.5; 4. Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s 22:10.9; 5. Marina Givens, Ruston, 22:21.7; 6. Anna Eagleton, St. Joseph’s; 22:58.9; 7. Ashlyn Anderson, Fontainebleau, 23:02.4; 8. Kelsey Major, Dominican, 23:06.5; 9. Virginia Dirks, St. Joseph’s Academy, 23:07.6; 10. Hope Shales, Mt. Carmel, 23:10.5.
Team results: 1. St. Joseph’s 23; 2. Mandeville 83; 3. Fontainebleau 114; 4. Dominican 118; 5. Mt. Carmel 130; 6. Lafayette 218; 7. Parkway 244; 8. Live Oak 277; 9. Ponchatoula 300; 10. Zachary 312; 11. Ruston 312; 12. Barbe 381; 13. Byrd 384; 14. Dutchtown 393; 15. Chapelle 393; 16. West Monroe 426; 17. Hahnville 493; 18. Walker 499; 19. Captain Shreve 515; 20. John Curtis 584; 21. Ouachita Parish 588; 22. Central Lafourche 615; 23. John Ehret 640; 24. Destrehan 663.
BOYS
Individual Top 10: 1. Hunter Appleton, Brother Martin, 17:59.4; 2. James Lalonde, Catholic Baton Rouge, 18:05.2; 3. Allen England, Byrd, 18:11.5; 4. Patrick Elliot, St. Paul’s 18:12.6; 5. Octavio, Vasquez-Tilley, Ruston, 18:28.0; 6. Justin Unger, John Curtis, 18:29.3; 7. Luke Sweatman, Thibodaux, 18:34.6; 8. Cade Martin, Holy Cross, 18:42.5; 9. Austin Mikovich, Byrd, 18:44.9; 10. Christopher Cuntz, Catholic, Baton Rouge, 18:46.8.
Team results: 1. Catholic 47; 2. Brother Martin 70; 3. St. Paul’s 90; 4. Ruston 155; 5. Jesuit 186; 6. Mandeville 197; 7. Holy Cross 206; 8. Airline 288; 9. Denham Springs 355; 10. Lafayette 356; 11. West Monroe 367; 12. John Curtis 372; 13. Byrd 377; 14. Ponchatoula 385; 15. Parkway 390; 16. Fontainbleau 406; 17. Hahnville 421; 18. Live Oak 424; 19. Archbishop Rummel 504; 20. Sulphur 514; 21. Zachary 534; 22. Terrebonne 557; 23. Shaw 595; 24. Captain Shreve 660