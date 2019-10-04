WATSON — Live Oak kept its season record unblemished by claiming a 35-0 homecoming win over Abramson Sci Academy here Friday night.
Senior quarterback Rhett Rosevear threw for 115 yards in two quarters of play and senior running back Kee Hawkins added 98 yards in one half of work to pace the Eagles.
Abramson (0-5) entered the game having scored just 13 points on the season and was overwhelmed from the beginning as Live Oak (5-0) raced to a 28-0 halftime lead.
Hawkins surpassed the 500-yard mark on the year and pushed his scoring total to 10 touchdowns through the midway point of the regular season.
The Eagles now turn their sights on Zachary as they will host the Broncos next Friday to open District 4-5A play.
Coach Brett Beard said he believes the Eagles are in good shape going into conference action.
“We’re fortunate to be going into the game healthy to take on these big-time opponents in our district,” Beard said. “We’ve seen what we needed to see in these first five weeks to get ready to strap it up against Zachary and see where we’re at. We’re playing fast and flying around, but we’re still making too many mistakes and that’s on me.”
Rosevear was spelled after halftime by junior Brock Magee. Rosevear, who entered the game with more than 420 yards and just three interceptions on the season, threw two interceptions against the Commodores.
The first pick came from a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage. Commodores junior defensive lineman Harold Dunbar got a piece of the ball and pulled it out of the air. Dunbar started rambling his way toward the end zone, but the ball was punched out of his grasp and LOHS senior Amar Pink recovered at Live Oak’s 30-yard line.
“The guy hit the ball a mile in the air and I tried to just bat it down,” Rosevear said. “But it showed real team effort when Amar went down and stripped him and got the ball back. That’s the way this team plays.”
Though the play lost 40 yards for the Eagles, Rosevear responded by orchestrating a five-play scoring drive. Rosevear found senior wide receiver Byron Smith for a 34-yard touchdown that put the Eagles up 14-0.
Rosevear also connected with Smith for Live Oak’s first points. Smith blitzed through the heart of the Commodores’ defensive secondary, and Rosevear dropped in a high-arcing pass for a 51-yard scoring strike on the hosts’ fourth play of the game.
“We’re in a good place right now, and we just need to keep rolling,” Rosevear said. “We need to keep working on our passing game so that we can open up our running game.”
The Commodores failed to earn a first down until the 3:50 mark of the fourth quarter. Live Oak maintained constant pressure on the visitor’s offense.
Senior Sam Aldy had Live Oak’s lone interception of the night.