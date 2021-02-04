GEISMAR — Carrigan Hookfin scored three goals and Riley Hicock added two, plus an assist as seventh-seeded Dutchtown dominated West Jefferson 8-0 in a Division I girls soccer playoff match Thursday night.
Hookfin, Hicock and a third freshman, Londyn Naden, accounted for six goals and two assists for the Griffins (17-4-1) who move on to meet the winner between St. Scholastica Academy and Alexandria Senior High in the regional round.
The Griffins dominated play throughout, taking a 3-0 lead in the first 15 minutes and outshooting the visitors 17-0.
“Our midfielders create lots of opportunities. We try to emphasize two or three quick touches in our passing game and possession game. That’s our signature," DHS coach Anant Vyas said. "Carrigan – She did very well. She’s been trying to score, a freshman. Her confidence is slowly getting there.
"Her technique is good and her off the ball movements excellent. Hicock, in addition to a powerful leg, she’s good at dribbling the ball behind the defense.
"In the first half we had lots of shots and we need to put those in the goal. Second half we turned it around and got good execution and combination plays. Second half was much better."
Though there are things the Griffins can work on to get better, West Jefferson coach Sergio Zelaya found it easy to point out the differences between the two teams.
"The difference between Dutchtown and us is is their quality, the way they took their space, had one-touch passes was phenomenal," Zelaya said. "We didn’t have many opportunities.
"The only teams that have beaten us are the top teams like Dutchtown. We had a good season and we’ll build on it for next year. We only have two seniors."
Dominant play by Dutchtown's own young lineup started early and continued throughout the contest. Freshman forward Londyn Naden picked up a loose ball and dribbled past two defenders and the goalie to poke in a short shot just eight minutes into the game.
Naden assisted on the next goal in the 13th minute. She found Carrigan Hookfin on the backside of the goal undefended. Hookfin easily coverted the shot to give the Griffins a 2-0 lead.
In 15th minute Hicock hit a long left-footed shot from the top left corner over WJHS goalie Sanaiya Gray’s head.
Other plays by Hicock were just as notable. In the 49th minute, Hicock executed a corner kick that Hookfin was able to one-touch into the net.
Next, another Hickock corner bounced off the WJHS goalie and into the net in the 53rd minute.
In the 59th minute, Hookfin delivered a shot behind goalie, who overplayed the possession. The ball kicked off the post into the net
Goals by Riley Cangelosi 62nd minute and Elizabeth Kennison, who netted a a rebound shot, completed the scoring.