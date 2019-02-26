ALEXANDRIA — Top-seeded East Iberville trailed by one point at halftime in its Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament debut.
With those debut jitters gone, the chance for a better second half seemed likely. That all changed when defending champion Delhi seized control with a 20-6 third-quarter surge on the way to a 59-37 victory over EIHS in a Class 1A semifinal played Tuesday at Rapides Parish Coliseum.
“First of all, I commend Delhi ... they’re a good team,” East Iberville coach Mark Temple said. “They are big, physical and tough. We held down (Morgan Tucker-Williams) down, but (Tasionna) McDowell was very good.”
With the win, Delhi (22-13) advances to play Elton (29-3) in the 1A title game set for 6 p.m. Friday. McDowell finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Bears. Markiya Tucker-Williams added 14 points for the winners.
Dedreka Wilson tallied 19 points and 19 rebounds for East Iberville. Doretha Dixon contributed 13 points for the Tigers (31-5) of District 6-1A.
“To me, it was basically everything we had in scouting reports," EIHS guard Kadijah Lucas said. “They executed.”
Delhi led 11-7 after one quarter. Wilson scored 14 first-half points and played a key role in the East Iberville’s move into contention in the second quarter. She posted up and scored, giving the Tigers a 20-19 lead with 2:30 left in the half.
She scored again to give EIHS a 23-22 lead. But McDowell’s putback with 51.5 seconds remaining gave Delhi a 24-23 halftime lead.
Delhi then proceeded to score 18 of the first 21 points in the third quarter. EIHS’ Temple credited Delhi’s 1-2-2 defense with forcing his team out of some things they wanted to do on offense.
“To be honest, I was not happy at the end of the first half. They outhustled us in the first half,” Delhi coach Emily Anderson said. “I think we out-hustled them in the second half.”
Could the teams meet again? Temple certainly thinks so.
“When we think back on this season and where we came from, we have nothing to hang our heads about,” Temple said. “I told them on the bench — this is just the start.”