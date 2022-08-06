Gauthier Amedee catcher Lex Melancon (left) makes the tag on Retif Oil designated hitter Will Soter at the plate to end the top of the second inning of the American Legion Baseball State championship game at Johnny Ambeau Park at East Ascension High School on Monday, July 18, 2022 in Gonzales, Louisiana. Gauthier Amedee defeated Retif Oil 11-1.