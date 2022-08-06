PELHAM, Ala. — Gauthier Amedee advanced to the championship round of the American Legion Mid-South Regional tournament with a 5-3 win over previously unbeaten Troy, Ala., Saturday afternoon.
Luke Connerly of East Ascension pitched six innings and gave up just four hits with four strikeouts. Former St. Amant player Slade Zeppuhar of BRCC retired the final three batters in the seventh to close out the win.
The Sharks play Tupelo, Miss., in the first of two games set for 2 p.m. The winner plays Troy to decide the title at 5 p.m.
Two wins would send the Gauthier Amedee to the American Legion World Series set to begin Thursday in Cary, N.C.
Former East Ascension player Kael Babin and ex-Ascension Catholic standout Lex Melancon led the Sharks at the plate Saturday.
Babin, who played at Hutchinson Community College, was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Nicholls State’s Melancon was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Marcus’ media day
Woodlawn football coach Marcus Randall is familiar with media days from his years as an LSU quarterback. He introduced that concept to his seniors Saturday by hosting a Woodlawn media day.
Randall and all senior players were dressed in suits or wore jackets. Players moved from table to table in the school's gym to be interviewed. Video cameras recorded what players said and still photos/videos were taken in front of a Woodlawn backdrop.
The social skills lesson took some players out of their comfort zone. Which was one of the goals, according to Randall.
Andrews, etc.
I wrote a lot about renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews last week. Here are two other items to note notes.
Andrews believes the most important preseason factors for football players are heat acclimation and tackling with their heads up to avoid head, neck and spinal injuries.
Discussions with his daughter about sports and an overuse injury his grandson sustained were part of Andrews keynote address. He also shared a high school football sideline story.
An athletic trainer took the helmet away from a young player who had sustained a concussion. Voices screaming “Why is my son out of the game” followed.
Andrews said he walked over to talk to the parents. To his surprise, both were neurologists.
Andrews, a former Homer High and LSU athlete, will be honored as a Louisiana Legend in Claiborne Parish Oct. 21-22.
Jamboree team needed
The East Baton Rouge Parish Kickoff Classic football jamboree set for Aug. 26 needs one more team. The EBR jamboree features games at three sites.
Contact Lynn Williamson, EBR’s director of student activities at Lwilliamson@ebrschools.org or (225) 929-8760.
Prep notables
Episcopal will induct longtime coach/athletic director Myra Mansur and multi-sport athlete Trey Godfrey into its athletic Hall of Fame this fall.
In addition to serving as athletic director, Mansur also coached volleyball and softball for the Knights. Godfrey, a 1997 Episcopal graduate, starred in football and track.
• Former St. Amant High standout Taylor Tidwell is set to complete her softball career at Utah. Tidwell, The Advocate’s Girls Athlete of the Year in 2018, was at LSU for three years.
• LSU’s Sean Burrell, a former Zachary High standout, was selected the LSWA’s Men’s Track Athlete of the Year. Burrell won the NCAA’s 400-meter hurdles title for the second straight year.
• St. Michael baseball player Darcy Franklin II is committed to Nunez Community College.