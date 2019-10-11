CENTRAL — Central High probably didn’t need extra motivation before its District 4-5A opener against Denham Springs, but the Wildcats found it anyway.
Looking to atone for a junior-varsity loss earlier in the week, Central used big plays to take a commanding first half lead en route to a 42-13 win.
Wildcats quarterback Sam Kenerson was the catalyst, rushing nine times for 113 yards and a touchdown. He wasn’t sharp throwing the ball completing just 7 of 27 passes, but three of the completions went for touchdowns.
“We were playing with a chip on our shoulder. We got tremendously disrespected in our JV game on Wednesday with (Denham Springs) running up the score,” Central coach Sid Edwards said of a 57-12 junior varsity loss on Wednesday.
“We told the boys, ‘Big brother is coming Friday,’” Edwards said. “(Big brother) showed up and he did well.”
The win gives Central (6-0, 1-0) its first 6-0 start under Edwards. The Wildcats started 5-0 in 2008 before losing their sixth game.
Denham Springs (1-5, 0-1) struggled against the Central defense all game long. The Yellow Jackets finished with eight first downs and 116 yards of offense.
The Jackets' only sustained drive of the game was a 10-play, 63-yard effort capped by Tristan Duhe’s 9-yard run. Kaydon Berard scored on a 4-yard run late in the game after Denham Springs blocked a punt.
Jaylon Jenkins led the Jackets with 43 yards rushing. Quarterback Luke Lunsford completed 7 of 23 passes for 38 yards.
“When you’re not making plays on offense and you’re giving up plays on defense — you don’t win games like that,” Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said. “Special teams was really bad.”
The game got away from Denham Springs late in the second quarter, when it gave up two touchdowns in the last two minutes of the half to take a 35-6 lead.
Trailing 21-6, the Jackets had a first down at midfield with five minutes left in the half. However, instead of moving in for a game-tightening score, the Jackets were forced to punt.
Central went 81 yards in 11 plays for the score but was nearly stopped at its own 23. The Wildcats got a break when Denham Springs was flagged for a personal-foul facemask after Kenerson had thrown a third-down incompletion.
The score came on Kenerson’s 36-yard pass to Andrew Myrick.
Following the kickoff, Denham Springs took picked up a first down before being forced to punt from its 41. Da’veawn Armstead came through to block the punt, and then returned it 20 yards for a touchdown with 26 seconds left.
Central took the third-quarter kickoff and quickly added its third touchdown in less than three minutes of game time. On third-and-5 from the CHS 39, Kenerson connected with Josiah Rankins for a 61-yard score to give the Wildcats a 42-6 lead.
The score stayed that way until Denham Springs blocked a punt with less than a minute to go.
“As well as we played in the first half, we left 28 points on the field in the second half,” Edwards said. “As you go forward, you can’t do that. The kids will get talked to about that tomorrow, but I’m going to let them enjoy tonight.”