With her contact information in large type on the screen behind her, Pokey Chatman offered one final quip.
“Feel free to call me with questions … I’ll be happy to answer them,” Chatman said. “And if I don’t pick up tonight … well, I’m watching the game.”
Coaches on hand for the second of Chatman’s two clinic sessions at the LHSCA Coaches Convention certainly got the reference to Tuesday’s NBA Finals game between Phoenix and Milwaukee.
The coaches responded with applause — a repeat from the first session held during the previous hour. Chatman was among the guest speakers on the second day of the two-day LHSCA event held Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza.
A former LSU star and head women’s basketball coach, Chatman spent more than a decade coaching in the WNBA and overseas, including a stint in Russia. Most recently, she has worked as a basketball consultant, something that made the LHSCA gig a natural fit.
“I was so excited when they asked. And when I got off the phone, I realized I did not even know what dates it was,” Chatman said. “It was the right time … the timing was right. The last 10 years I was always coaching at this time.”
Chatman’s first 50-minute session was a break down of her zone offense concepts. She paused and replayed portions of a game film as coaches asked questions. Practice structure was Chatman’s second topic and the session included video and other observations.
“It’s good to be here … I’ve got teammates and a former player here,” Chatman added.
One of Chatman's former LSU player Quianna Chaney, now the coach at Southern Lab, was in the front row. When Chatman told the group she would have teams practice less than she did early in her career, eliciting a few laughs.
Afterwards, when asked about LSU hiring Kim Mulkey as head coach, Chatman said, “Obviously, Kim’s record speaks for itself. She brings energy and a lot a good stuff. It will be a welcome ride.”
Chatman is eager to follow Sylvia Fowles through the Olympics. Fowles, who seeks a fourth gold medal, played for Chatman at both LSU and in the WNBA.
“Oh my God … Sylvia is so amazing,” Chatman said. “I also think people take her for granted. I get so damn mad about that. People think it is because I coached her. Sylvia just her job and she makes everyone better.”
Chatman also sees herself on the sidelines again.
"There are some things I would like to pursue," she said. "Like possibly coaching a men's team."
LHSCA business meeting
East St. John football coach Brandon Brown was elected as the second vice president of the LHSCA during Tuesday’s business meeting.
St. Charles Catholic track coach John Talley and Kenner Discovery athletic director Jeryl Fischtziur were the other candidates.
Brown previously coached at St. Helena. Talley, a Woodlawn graduate, previously coach at Dutchtown, St. Amant and Parkview Baptist locally.
Other speakers
There were other Tuesday speakers for local ties. Former LSU and East Ascension softball star Bailey Landry, ex-Catholic High soccer coach Josh McReynolds of LSU-Eunice and strength coaches Barrett Murphy and Gary Frank were part of the morning session.
Murphy hosts a Friday night post-game radio show. He also was head football coach at Catholic High, Belaire and East Ascension. Frank coached at multiple local schools, including St. Michael.
Rice assistant football coach Sanders Davis (former Catholic player/assistant coach), Southern University defensive line coach Darren Drago (ex-Redemptorist player) and Catholic High strength coach Matt Bruce were afternoon speakers.