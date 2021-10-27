In some ways, their stories are so different. But the careers of St. Michael’s Dawson Lee and Kylan Dupre of Catholic High have intersected for a second time in an unusual place — the Baton Rouge area’s punting leaders.
“When we were in middle school, you knew Kylan was going to be a great kicker,” Lee said. “You could see it when we were in eighth grade. He was that guy.”
Dupre and Lee played on a CSAL middle school team made up of players from two schools as eighth-graders. At the time, neither knew that Lee would become that “other” guy.
Going into Week 9 of the high school football season, Lee leads all area punters with an average of 48.6 yards on 19 attempts. It is the first week his average has fallen below 50 yards.
Dupre ranks third. He has punted 18 times for an average 44.2 yards, including a school-record punt of 72 yards. Sandwiched in between is U-High’s Wils Melton, who is at 44.6 per punt on eight attempts.
In what may be the Baton Rouge the deepest group of high school punters in years, the story of Lee and Dupre offers a study of contrasts and how challenging the path to become a college punter can be.
Lee also plays defensive back and receiver for the Class 4A/Division II Warriors. He focused on basketball until joining the football team last year. An injury to the Warriors’ punter made Lee the next man up for St. Michael’s playoff game.
“I always kicked the ball pretty well when we played around in the neighborhood,” Lee said. “I punted that night (playoff game). I liked it and started working on it.”
Dupre has a soccer background. He made the Catholic soccer team as a freshman but opted for a new plan after a trip to the Division I football final in New Orleans.
“We lost pretty bad to the team from River Ridge (John Curtis) but being with team in the Superdome was an experience I’ll never forget,” Dupre recalls. “It was worth it. I decided to focus on kicking and punting.”
Dupre has worked with kicking/punting tutors, including former Catholic star Donnie Jones, who punted 15 years in the NFL. He is ranked fifth nationally as a punter by one ranking service and has attended numerous camps.
With Landon Carter handling the kicking chores, Dupre has settled into a rhythm as a punter for 5A/Division I Catholic.
“This isn’t just a good year locally, it’s a good year nationally for punters,” Dupre said. “Competing with and watching other guys from around the country really motivates me to get better.”
The catch? Neither Dupre or Lee has a scholarship offer. Dupre has a preferred walkon offer from UL and is hopeful that scholarship offers will come.
Though St. Michael coach Zachary Leger has flooded college inboxes with video of Lee, no luck yet. “I get that you want position players,” Leger said. “Wouldn’t an SEC school love to have a 50-average punter? I’m looking to get him into some camps after the season.”
One combo kicker/punter in the area with scholarship offers is Alec Mahler of St. James. No statistics for Mahler were available this week, but the senior has averaged over 42 yards for his career.
“He can flip the field when he punts and is weapon to score as a kicker,” St. James coach Robert Valdez said. “I think another school is about to offer him. But right now, they want him to walk on. That is how it is.”
To that end, Dupre and Lee are determined to keep on punting — and waiting to see where the balls and their college futures land.