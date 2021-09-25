Swimming
Capital City Swim League
At Crawfish Aquatics
Sunday
Boys
Team scores: 1. University, 365. 2. Dutchtown, 324. 3. Lutcher, 300. 4. Zachary, 204. 5. Denham Springs, 203. 6. St. Amant, 133. 7. West Feliciana, 131. 8. Liberty, 84. 9. Ascension Christian, 67. 10. Plaquemine, 51. 11. Live Oak, 21. 12. Central, 15.
Individual results
50 freestyle: 1. Hugo Widjaja, Liberty, 23.79. 2. Justin Pollock, Liberty, 25.15. 3. Mason Doucet, Denham Springs, 25.16.
100 freestyle: 1. Matthew O’Konski, Dutchtown, 52.29. 2. Cooper May, University, 54.28. 3. Cole Poche, Lutcher, 57.65.
200 freestyle: 1. Christopher Richardson, University, 1:43.08. 2. Kilian Bishop, University, 1:54.85. 3. Laird May, Denham Springs, 1:58.71.
500 freestyle: 1. Sawyer Mittendorf, University, 5:45.91. 2. Sean Baudoin, St. Amant, 5:59.24. 3. Walker Peyton, Denham Springs, 6:03.74.
100 Backstroke: 1. Christopher Richardson, University, 52.33. 2. Kilian Bishop, University, 56.15. 3. Tristan Vessel, Zachary, 59.95.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Owen Rodrigue, University, 1:05.40. 2. Everette Board, Dutchtown, 1:09.57. 3. Sheel Shah, Dutchtown, 1:09.98.
100 Butterfly: 1. Tristan Vessel, Zachary, 55.29. 2. Owen Rodrigue, University, 55.49. 3. Hugo Widjaja, Liberty, 56.67.
200 IM: 1. Matthew O’Konski, Dutchtown, 2:08.51. 2. Cooper May, University, 2:14.13. 3. Everett Board, Dutchtown, 2:20.30.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Dutchtown, 1:43.26. 2. University, 1:45.11. 3. Lutcher, 1:46.55.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. University, 3:23.45. 2. Dutchtown, 3:44.96. 3. Denham Springs, 3:45.85.
200 Medley Relay: 1. University, 1:44.86. 2. Lutcher, 1:55.25. 3. Dutchtown, 1:55.59.
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Amant, 372. 2. Lutcher, 344. 3. University, 291. 4. Dutchtown, 197. 5. Denham Springs, 190. 6. Zachary, 185. 7. West Feliciana, 73. 8. Ascension Christian, 63. 9. Live Oak, 29. 10. Liberty, 13.
Individual results
50 freestyle: 1. Laney Wilks, Denham Springs, 28.53. 2. Evelyn Deroche, Zachary, 29.11. 3. Gracie Bourgeois, St. Amant, 29.28.
100 freestyle: 1. Sadie Lear, Lutcher, 1:00.30. 2. Bailey Van Hoogstraten, University, 1:00.64. 3. Stella Carmouche, Dutchtown, 1:00.76.
200 freestyle: 1. Libby Wilkinson, St. Amant, 2:11.59. 2. Victoria Murphy, Ascension Christian, 2:14.02. 3. Breleigh Forsyth, Lutcher, 2:22.82.
500 freestyle: 1. Victoria Murphy, Ascension Christian, 5:59.11. 2. Ava Ostendorf, St. Amant, 6:19.55. 3. Maddie Baudoin, St. Amant, 7:02.23.
100 Backstroke: 1. Emmy Wilkinson, St. Amant, 1:08.01. 2. Sarah Kaplan, University, 1:10.58. 3. Julia Haddon, St. Amant, 1:12.09.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Hannah Duplessis, St. Amant, 1:22.75. 2. Laney Wilkes, Denham Springs, 1:23.84. 3. Erin Stanley, Dutchtown, 1:24.00.
100 Butterfly: 1. Libby Wilkinson, St. Amant, 1:08.73. 2. Sophia Ray, University, 1:15.71. 3. Margaret Viator, University, 1:16.56.
200 IM: 1. Emmy Wilkinson, St. Amant, 2:26.15. 2. Bailey Van Hoogstraten, University, 2:28.61. 3. Stella Carmouche, Dutchtown, 2:30.00.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1, St. Amant, 1:55.79. 2. 1:59.77. 3. University, 2:01.58.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1, University, 4:19.24. 2, Lutcher, 4:24.15. 3. Dutchtown, 4:40.49.
200 Medley Relay: 1, St. Amant, 2:06.42. 2. University, 2:10.61. 3. Lutcher, 2:12.49.
Volleyball
Redsticker Classic
At St. Joseph’s
Court 1
Dominican def. Teurlings Catholic (24-26, 25-23, 15-13)
St. Joseph’s def. Teurlings Catholic (25-21, 25-21)
Dominican def. Hannan (25-19, 21-25, 15-8)
St. Joseph’s def. Mount Carmel (25-18, 25-22)
Hannan def. Teurlings Catholic (13-25, 25-23, 15-12)
St. Joseph’s def. Hannan (25-19, 25-12)
Mount Carmel def. Teurlings Catholic (22-25, 25-10, 21-19)
St. Joseph’s def. Dominican (25-23, 25-23)
Court 2
Mount Carmel def. Hannan (26-24, 25-19)
Northshore def. Academy of Sacred Heart (17-25, 25-20, 18-16)
Notre Dame def. Academy of Sacred Heart (25-14, 25-21)
St. Michael def. Northshore (25-17, 25-16)
Dominican def. Mount Carmel (25-14, 25-20)
Notre Dame def. Northshore (25-23, 25-18)
St. Michael def. Notre Dame (25-19, 25-22)
Lafayette Christian def. Northshore (25-21, 25-21)
Court 3
Notre Dame def. Lafayette Christian (23-25, 25-14, 15-9)
E.D. White def. Barbe (25-16, 25-20)
St. Michael def. Lafayette Christian (25-20, 25-20)
E.D. White def. Episcopal School of Acadiana (20-15, 25-18, 15-12)
Lafayette Christian def. Academy of Sacred Heart (25-23, 25-21)
St. Michael def. Academy of Sacred Heart (25-14, 25-17)
E.D. White def. St. Amant (25-19, 25-19)
Court 4
Episcopal School of Acadiana (25-16, 24-26, 15-11)
St. Amant def. Vandebilt (25-19, 19-25, 15-5)
Episcopal School of Acadiana def. Vandebilt (27-25, 27-25)
St. Amant def. Barbe (25-18, 25-17)
E.D. White def. Vandebilt (25-12, 25-13)
Vandebilt def. Barbe (25-13, 25-19)
Episcopal School of Acadiana def. Barbe (25-16, 25-17)