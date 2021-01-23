Curious as to why the LHSAA opted for a 12-game minimum for boys and girls basketball teams to make the playoffs during the pandemic? It was all about finding a number teams could realistically reach.
“What we did was run it through the computer to see how many games teams have played so far,” LHSAA assistant executive director Karen Hoyt said. “We found out that 89 percent of the teams had either already played 12 games or were close to that total.”
Hoyt, who coordinates basketball for the LHSAA, said schools have until Jan. 30 to add games. Through Wednesday, more than 900 boys/girls games had been canceled this season.
Despite the number of games being canceled or postponed, it is with noting that the 12-game requirement is not all that different than the norm. The LHSAA handbook requires teams to play 15 games to qualify for the basketball playoffs each year.
Track alums excel
Former Denham Springs high jumper Abby O’Donoghue tied her own school record for LSU with a winning jump of 6 feet, 2¼ inches at Arkansas’ Woo Pig Classic Friday.
O’Donoghue’s mark is the NCAA’s best to date and also ranks sixth in the world for the current indoor season that is just getting underway.
Meanwhile Sean Burrell (Zachary) and Dorian Camel (Scotlandville) were part of LSU’s winning 4x400-meter relay team that posted an early-season NCAA best time time of 3 minutes, 06.64 seconds. Burrell, a freshman, ran the anchor leg on the first-place relay.
A hoops homecoming
Former McKinley High and Kansas State standout Mark Young is bringing his Oak Leaf Post Grad Basketball Academy team to play Baton Rouge Community College at 7 p.m. Monday.
Young’s Florida-based team is currently ranked fifth nationally and includes four players from the BR area — Jordan Randall and Joseph Mitchell of Madison Prep, Kevin Hymes of Glen Oaks and Port Allen’s Gerrod Franklin.
Oak Leaf is led by Gary Clark Jr., a Missouri native who Young said is getting interest from multiple schools, including LSU. Two of Young’s recent Oak Leaf players, Livonia guard Jeremy Richard and Broadmoor post player Derick Hamilton, now play for Bossier Parish Community College.
BRCC is coached by former Parkview Baptist coach Don Green.
Catholic promotes Williamson
Catholic High did not have to look far to find its new offensive coordinator. Caleb Williamson, a longest tenured member of the Bear coaching staff, takes on the OC as a new role.
Williamson has served as wide receivers coach for 13 years. He succeeds Norman Joseph, who was hired as the head coach Mobile's McGill-Toolen last week.
The Bears named their offensive line coach Matt Shelton as the run game coordinator. Former Catholic and Nicholls receiver Brad Nelson is the new wide receivers coach.
Scott's dual success
Doyle’s Presleigh Scott had quite a week. First, the Southeastern Louisiana University basketball signee was selected as the school’s homecoming queen.
Scott followed that up by scoring her 2,000th career point for the Tigers in a win over French Settlement Friday night.
Recruiting update
Ascension Catholic junior defensive lineman J’Mond Tapp picked up scholarship offers from LSU and Louisville on Friday.
Tapp was not the only junior to net a notable offer. A week after getting an LSU offer, Madison Prep defensive lineman Quency Wiggins got an offer from Michigan. The 6-foot-7 Wiggins, who played high school football for the first time this season, now has offers from seven SEC schools.
Nominations needed
The Denham Springs High athletic hall of fame will be accepting nominations for its 2021 induction class from February 1 through March 31.
Guidelines for nominations can be picked up at the school office or found at www.denhamspringshs.org.
Contact Kathy deGeneres at kdegeneres@cox.net or (225) 665-8025 for additional information.
Prep notables
Former Scotlandville guard Carvell Teasett of Northwestern State has dished out 16 assists in the last two games.
Teasett had 11 assists in a game against Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday. He becomes the first Demon freshmen to record 11 assists in a game in eight years.
Injuries have given Teasett the chance to play point guard. He had established himself as a scorer in earlier games, including a 16-point performance against Gonzaga.
• French Settlement has named its baseball field in honor of longtime baseball coach Mark Holmes.
Holmes was recognized by the Livingston Parish School Board meeting for the accomplishment.