PLAQUEMINE — In the final tuneup before the regular season begins, Brusly pitched a shutout in Friday night’s 13-0 jamboree win over Plaquemine at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.
The two teams have squared off in jamboree action the past few years, but that tradition was put on hold in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“I thought our effort was great from the beginning all the way through the end,” Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said. “Guys for the most part were locked in. Is it perfect? No, it’s not perfect. There’s still defensively and offensively some plays left out there to be made, points to be scored. We were down some guys on the offensive line and the other guys stepped up and got the job done. I thought Sammy (Daquano) and all the skill guys had a good night tonight keeping the chains moving.”
The Panthers didn’t waste much time into the 15-minute first half to put some points on the board.
Brusly quarterback Sammy Daquano connected with tight end Cody Loupe for a 38-yard touchdown less than two minutes into the game that put the Panthers ahead 7-0.
Brusly’s defense, coupled with self-inflicted wounds by Plaquemine, resulted in the Green Devils punting four times and turning the ball over on downs twice.
“I thought Brusly was the better team. They did a good job,” Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano said. “They played well. We made a ton of mistakes. We have a long way to go. It was a tough week of practice with the heat and the lightning and all that stuff, but everybody is in the same boat. We just have to make do with the situation and have better practices. We have to not beat ourselves. Congrats to coach Schooler and Brusly. They played a great game.”
Brusly running back Ryder Rabalais broke loose for a 50-yard run to the Plaquemine 20-yard line just before halftime, but the drive didn’t result in points.
Brusly’s final touchdown came with 7:52 left in the second half when Daquano found Randall Matthews for a short touchdown pass that gave the Panthers a two-score advantage, despite the extra-point attempt being blocked.
“One of the things lost is the shutout. It’s one of the hardest things to do," Schooler said. "To be prepared all week long by the guys defensively and have that kind of maturity to focus up in preparation throughout the week and be able to defend what they saw.”
Both teams open the regular season on the road next week. Brusly travels down La 1 to face Port Allen in the Sugar Cane Classic, while Plaquemine travels to Lake Charles to take on Lake Charles College Prep.