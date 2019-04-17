Kenny Almond danced around questions about retirement. The legendary local boys basketball coach did confirm that he will not return to Class B Holden for third season.
“Who knows? There could some opportunity … something that comes up I might consider,” Almond said. “People talk about being tired or retired, I guess I'm some of that. But I told Mrs. (Kris) Rountree (Holden Principal) at the end of the season I wouldn’t be back. It took a little time get things worked out.”
The Livingston Parish-based school announced Tuesday that Almond was stepping down and that middle school/assistant coach Landon DuBois will step in as the new boys basketball coach for the Rockets.
Holden finished 23-15 and won its first-round playoff game in its second season under Almond, 69, who ends his tenure with the Rockets with a 932-435 through 41 years as a head coach.
Almond is best known for his 18-year stint at Woodlawn High, but also took two other schools, Lee High and East Ascension, to the LHSAA boys basketball tournament. He spent 10 years at EAHS and 8 at Lee.
At Woodlawn, Almond won LHSAA titles in 1999 in Class 4A, 2002 and 2003 in 5A. He also had four runner-up finishes, including one at Lee in 1982. His 2003 Woodlawn team was ranked nationally.
A 2017 inductee into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame, Almond has left each program he has coached with a winning record. When asked about his two years at Holden, he talked about more than wins.
“I think the thing I’m proudest of is the way we competed,” Almond said. “Instead of going into games thinking they would lose, this group worked to find ways to win. I really think the team will continue to be successful and Landon will do a good job.”
“In order to be successful on the high school level talent never hurts. Maybe even more important than that is the support you receive from the administration. I was fortunate enough to get that at several schools and Holden is one of them.”