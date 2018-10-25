Most football fans are familiar with the notion of the game within the game. What strategies the teams use and how that changes during a game is usually worth noting.
The scenario is a bit different for Central coach Sid Edwards and Denham Springs coach Bill Conides. Ever hear of the game outside the game?
The Central-Denham Springs rivalry goes back to 1948 and is notable, particularly for the fans and communities. However, the rivalry factor ranks outside the ultimate mission for both — earning a Class 5A playoff berth.
“When we came in Sunday night I told them (DSHS players) the playoffs begin this week,” Conides said. “We need to win our last two games to make sure we get into the playoffs. Central is looking at some of the same things. We’ll let the fans and communities enjoy the rivalry.”
Denham Springs (4-4, 1-3) hosts Central (4-4, 3-1) for a District 4-5A game that highlights the Week 9 on Friday schedule for teams in Class 5A/4A. The fact the rivalry is tied at 33-33-4 and the head-to-head impact on playoff scenarios make this game intriguing.
Many other 5A/4A games provide a football version of shadow dancing as teams play other opponents ahead of a Week 10 showdown or an effort to maintain the inside track to a district title.
Central and Denham Springs are pondering the power ratings, along with how to best beat the other. Central sits at No. 22 in the LHSAA’s most recent power ratings released this week, while Denham Springs is 27th.
Both teams have spot in that all-important top 32 teams. However, their status could change depending on their last games and the wins/losses of other teams.
“There is a lot more to this than the rivalry,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “Nothing is guaranteed. We both need to win. It is interesting for us because we haven’t faced a team that does the things Denham Springs does throwing the football. If there was a benefit to playing Zachary last week, it was that we got a taste of that.”
The game within the game does factor in with two junior quarterbacks with different skill sets in lead roles. Luke Lunsford of Denham Springs leads area 5A/4A passers with 2,180 yards and 23 touchdowns. Central’s Sam Kenerson is a dual-threat guy who has battled injuries while compiling 673 yards rushing and 680 yards passing. The fact DSHS' Tre Muse ran for 225 yards last week also cannot be discounted.
Lunsford and the Yellow Jackets have the capability to scoring often. Central will rely on Kenerson and running back Isaiah Rankins to try and control the clock.
“We’re not built be in a shootout,” Edwards said. “They may want that. We’ll have to see who gets their way.”