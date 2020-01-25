BR.zacharydutchtown.012520.008
Buy Now

Dutchtown coach Pat Hill.

 PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

NOTE: Most boys varsity games start between 7 and 7:30 p.m.; most girls varsity games start between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Boys

Monday

Brusly at Family Christian

Lutcher at Thrive Academy

East Iberville at Zachary

Collegiate Baton Rouge vs. Mentorship Academy

St. James at Ascension Catholic

White Castle at Parkview Baptist

St. Charles Catholic at St. John

Tuesday

Grace Christian at Family Christian

Central at Woodlawn

Opelousas Catholic at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Northlake Christian at French Settlement

Tara at St. Michael

Carencro at Walker

Denham Springs at Live Oak

Dunham at Port Allen

Collegiate Baton Rouge at West Feliciana

Northeast at Capitol

Hamilton Christian at Madison Prep

Central Private at Thrive Academy

Plaquemine at Broadmoor

Episcopal at Runnels

White Castle at Ascension Christian

Catholic at Donaldsonville

Lee at Belaire

False River Academy at Southern Lab

Grace King at East Iberville

University vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma

E.D. White at Ascension Catholic

Wednesday

French Settlement at St. John

Brusly at Lutcher

Parkview Baptist at Southern Lab

Cristo Rey at Woodlawn

Belaire at Glen Oaks

Thursday

Springfield at Ascension Catholic

De La Salle at McKinley

Friday

Jehovah-Jireh at Family Christian

Belaire at Istrouma

Broadmoor at Lee

St. Thomas Aquinas at French Settlement

Denham Springs at University

Madison Prep at East Ascension

Catholic at Zachary

St. Amant at Dutchtown

Brusly at Port Allen

Cecilia at Livonia

Episcopal at Dunham

East Iberville at White Castle

St. Michael at Plaquemine

Capitol at Tara

Southern Lab at Thrive Academy

Mt. Hermon at Runnels

Live Oak at Walker

St. John at Woodlawn

West St. John at Ascension Catholic

Mentorship Academy at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Saturday

Episcopal at Scotlandville, 3 p.m.

Lee at McKinley, 5 p.m.

Girls

Monday

East Ascension at St. Amant

Glen Oaks at University

Tuesday

Episcopal at Central

Dutchtown at St. Joseph’s Academy

St. Martin’s at Zachary

Baker at Mentorship Academy

McKinley at East Ascension

Istrouma at Scotlandville

Madison Prep at Parkview Baptist

Thursday

Covington at St. Joseph’s Academy

Holden at University

Central at Zachary

Capitol at Family Christian

Brusly at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Ponchatoula at Lee

Istrouma at Northeast

Friday

Walker at Denham Springs

Scotlandville at Live Oak

West Feliciana at Madison Prep

Parkview Baptist at Baker

University at Mentorship Academy

Saturday

Ursuline at McKinley, 1 p.m.

View comments