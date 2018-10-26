PLAQUEMINE — If you like big plays, Andrew Canova Stadium was the place to be Friday night. But if you like big plays made by more than one team, unfortunately this won’t be your place to be.
Plaquemine (7-2, 4-0) enjoyed a sweet homecoming night dominating by Woodlawn 42-0 in a District 6-4A game.
After gaining zero yards on three plays, Woodlawn (3-6, 1-3) opened up with a long punt. One play and 45 yards later, Plaquemine running back Melvin McClay was gone for the first score of the night.
Woodlawn responded with a rushing attack featuring quarterback Tyrell Smith and running back Jonero Scott. Scott had 18 carries for 41 yards and Smith complemented that with 11 carries for 26 yards.
However, Woodlawn’s drive stalled out and the Panthers were forced to punt again.
Jacob Barnes had an outstanding punt that landed on Plaquemine’s 19. Unfortunately, it landed in the hands of Plaquemine receiver Trey LeBlanc who returned it 81 yards for another score and Plaquemine led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“You got to see the other side of his game tonight,” Woodlawn coach Daniel Luquet said of Barnes. “You usually hear about him hitting 50-yard field goals, but tonight you see what he can do punting.
“But, we have to get better at covering kicks.”
The second quarter wasn’t any prettier for Woodlawn as a flurry of scores from the Green Devils proved too much to overcome.
After a long drive, Plaquemine quarterback Herbert Thomas punched in a 1-yard touchdown. A few plays later after another Woodlawn stalled, Leblanc ran back another punt — this time for 69 yards.
McClay, who finished with 82 yards on seven carries and two TDs, followed that up with a 30-yard score.
Suddenly, Woodlawn found itself down 35-0. The Panthers were forced to pass the ball if they wanted to stay in the game. That’s when Plaquemine defensive back J’vonte Powers forced an interception, which he returned 69 yards for a touchdown.
Plaquemine took the 42-0 lead into halftime and held on to that score for the rest of the game.
“We’ve played some very good teams this year, but I’ll tell you what, they are the best,” Luquet said. “They are going to make a deep run in the playoffs.”
Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano recognized his team’s accomplishment, but he wasn’t ready to think about a playoff run yet. He was focused on the Green Devils’ matchup against Lutcher next week.
“We can’t look any further than Lutcher next week,” Distefano said in response to Luquet’s high praise. “I’m going to have to use that old coaching cliché and say we have to take it one game at a time.”