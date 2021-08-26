With face coverings in place, parents sat in small groups on the bleachers to watch teams play at the St. Michael Jamboree on Thursday.
At times, the voice of a coach making on-the-court corrections could be heard above the cheers from the benches, offering a stark contrast to last fall.
“I was really impressed with our energy today. ... It was better than I expected,” Central’s Autumn Vessier said. “We could have played better. But it was good just to do this.”
Central coach Michele LeBouef added, “We missed this last year.”
The annual volleyball jamboree featuring some of the Baton Rouge area’s top teams was canceled a year ago by the COVID-19 pandemic. The yearly prelude returned, completing a rite of passage to the regular season that begins next week.
“When I got asked to host it this year, it was an easy decision,” St. Michael coach Rob Smith said. “There are a lot of things right now that are not normal. This gives us a little normal and a bridge to the regular season.
"We know there will be COVID issues again. And next week we might have a hurricane, too. Today … this was good.”
No one knew what the season would look like a year ago. Football was delayed until October. Volleyball scrimmages and jamborees were nixed as protocols and plans evolved.
A quick LHSAA pivot after consultation with health officials allowed the volleyball season to start on time, but without the usual preseason.
Unlike a scrimmage against one team, a volleyball jamboree allows teams to play a series of one-set, 25-point contests against three opponents in rapid succession.
Teams used two gyms at St. Michael to get their “snap-shot” look ahead of the regular season, playing in two sessions.
“We are excited about the jamboree,” St. Joseph’s Academy’s Morgan Perry said. “We feel like this can be a really good year for us. After scrimmages ... that was next and we were ready.”
SJA was the Division I runner-up a year ago. The Redstickers won their three jamboree sets against Parkview Baptist, St. Amant and East Ascension by identical scores of 25-10.
“I’m just glad teams can play and as parents we can watch,” said Parkview parent Jason Doise. “My daughter is a sophomore and this is a young team. You can see them getting better. By October, this will be a different team.”
First-year St. Amant coach Chandra Ewen expressed a similar sentiment.
“They are still learning about me as a coach and I am learning about them,” Ewen said. “We have experience, but not a lot of varsity experience.
“A jamboree score doesn’t always show how well you play. They played so hard against St. Joseph’s and made plays they might not make against another team. You can take that and build on it.”