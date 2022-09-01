In a game where both teams struggled offensively, University High's defense served as the catalyst in a 25-0 victory over Woodlawn on Thursday night.
The Woodlawn defense turned in a solid effort by limiting the Cubs to 132 total yards, but that unit was overshadowed by its U-High counterparts.
Woodlawn didn’t pick up a first down until one minute remained in the third quarter. Panthers quarterback Rickie Collins, an LSU commitment, had little time to throw all evening while completing only 5 of 17 passes for 51 yards.
How it was won
U-High helped its offense with big plays on special teams and defense. Seth Gale set up the Cubs' first touchdown with a 27-yard punt return in the first quarter.
After Jaiden Ausberry’s 2-yard touchdown run gave the Cubs a 6-0 lead, Holden Fox recovered a fumble at the Panthers 12 to set up the first of two Granville Anderson field goals.
After U-High took a 12-0 lead into halftime, it put the game away in the third quarter. Fox intercepted Collins on the first play to set up a 25-yard touchdown drive. Blake Abney found Gale from 13 yards out for the score.
Abney passed for 16 yards to Anderson for the final score midway through the third quarter.
Players of the game
The U-High defense: The Cubs dominated on that side of the ball all night by holding Woodlawn to 86 total yards. U-High was especially stingy against the run, allowing 35 yards on 22 carries. Including four sacks of Collins, the Cubs defense produced 10 plays for negative yardage.
Notables
• Although the game was played at East Iberville High School in St. Gabriel, the game was technically a home contest for Woodlawn. The Panthers' field took a beating from the weather and last week’s jamboree, and it was not playable Thursday. The Panthers play Lafayette Christian in Lafayette next week.
• One of the few highlights for Woodlawn came after U-High’s second touchdown. Dezaray Delmore came through the line to block Anderson’s extra-point try as the Cubs led 18-0.
• U-High’s Jaiden Ausberry had two first-quarter tackles for loss. He also ran out of three offensive plays from the shotgun while gaining 12 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown run.