In the three years Rafi Nunes has served as the coach of the Parkview Baptist girls soccer team, they’ve lost one match at home.
So, when Parkview finished Friday’s regional round matchup against North Vermillion on the good end of a 2-0 score, Nunes had a clear message about the winning culture he’s helped build at the corner of Jefferson and Airline highways.
“We own this,” Nunes said. “Nobody’s going to take this field. We own this.”
Nunes’ comments came after the Eagles finished in a 1-1 tie with North Vermillion during the regular season. He gave the Patriots their rightful credit as North Vermillion’s potent attack, led by Ashlyn Duhon, had to be stifled. It didn’t help that Parkview goalkeeper Gaby Coscio suffered a minor injury during pregame warmups.
“We knew we had to keep the ball away from (Duhon),” Nunes said. “They have a lot of good players that can serve the ball to her, and they were going to play for that through ball to her for a one-on-one matchup with our back line.”
The Eagles kept the pedal to the metal on the attack, using a combination of Chelsea Holden at striker and Karsyn Marchand on the wing to keep the pressure on the Patriots’ back line.
After Marchand narrowly missed a goal in the second minute of the match, the senior made good on another sliding try in the box in the 16th minute, beating goalkeeper Kylie Gaspard to the lower left corner for a 1-0 lead.
A successful penalty kick by midfielder Olivia Forsman in the 38th minute capped the night’s scoring and secured the Eagles’ spot in the quarterfinals.
With Coscio playing through a nagging injury, Parkview’s back line stepped into the spotlight and took much of the pressure off Cosci, while the Patriots tried to feed Duhon in the attacking half. Duhon and the attack struggled to find any rhythm despite playing a favorable wind in the second half.
For Nunes, the standout performance by his squad’s young back line was by design.
“I thought they did a very good job,” Nunes said. “We have a young back line, two sophomores and two juniors. They’re all inexperienced, they’re all in their first year starting for us. I’m proud of how they did today.”
St. Michael moves games
St. Michael will host its planned Division III girls/boys soccer playoff doubleheader at the Burbank Soccer Complex's Field 4 on Saturday.
The third-seeded St. Michael girls host Pearl River at noon, while the No. 8 SMHS boys face Leesville at 2:30 p.m.
Regional playoff schedule
Boys
Saturday
Division I
No. 10 Dutchtown (10-5-4) at No. 7 Brother Martin (9-5-6), 11 a.m. at Pan American Stadium
No. 2 Jesuit (15-2-5) at Baton Rouge High (9-11-2), 1 p.m.
No. 16 Lafayette (12-8-1) at No. 1 Catholic (15-0-3), 1 p.m.
No. 12 Denham Springs (12-5-4) at No. 5 St. Amant (16-1-6), 5 p.m.
Division III
No. 16 Parkview Baptist (12-5-3) at No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic (19-4-2), 1 p.m.
No. 9 Leesville (13-6-3) vs. No. 8 St. Michael (12-6-3), 2:30 p.m. at Burbank Field four
No. 15 New Orleans Military & Maritime (12-8-1) at University (17-2-3), 6 p.m.
Division IV
No. 14 Country Day (10-5-2) at No. 3 Episcopal (15-5-1), 1 p.m.
Girls
Saturday
Division I
No. 2 St. Joseph's Academy (17-1-3) at No. 18 Central Lafourche (13-12-1), noon
No. 12 Fontainebleau (15-5-4) at No. 5 Dutchtown (16-5-1), 3:30 p.m.
Division III
No. 19 Pearl River (9-8-1) vs. No. 3 St. Michael (13-4-5), noon at Burbank Field four
No. 11 West Feliciana (15-7-1) at No. 6 St. Louis (12-6-4), 2 p.m.
No. 16 Cabrini (8-5-3) at No. 1 University (13-3-4), 3:30 p.m.
Division IV
No. 11 Episcopal School of Acadiana (12-6-2) at No. 6 Episcopal (12-5-2), 10:30 a.m.
Sunday
Division I
No. 13 Baton Rouge High (15-9-4) at No. 4 Captain Shreve (24-1-3), 2 p.m. Lee Hedges Stadium