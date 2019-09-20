DUTCHTOWN — The night started as poorly as possible for the Dutchtown defense. But after that, it was all but perfect.
The Griffins dominated Covington 24-6 on Friday night, scoring 24 unanswered points after allowing an 87-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
That long strike came from Covington quarterback Blake Sharp to receiver Chandler Washington, but the Lions missed the extra point. Their night just got worse from there.
Dutchtown quarterback Brayden Fritsche tied the game with a 6-yard run in the second quarter, and kicker Cohen Parent gave the Griffins (3-0) a 7-6 lead with his extra point.
Dylan Sampson scored the next two Dutchtown TDs for a 21-6 lead at halftime. Sampson finished with 163 yards on 22 carries.
Fritsche ran for 31 yards and the touchdown on eight carries. He threw just five passes, completing one for 5 yards.
Parent added a 30-yard field goal in the third quarter for the only scoring of the second half.
For Covington (1-2), Sharp completed 15 of 28 passes for 237 yards but threw two interceptions. Washington caught six balls for 121 yards. Quintez Laurant ran 14 times for 53 yards, the most any Lions ball-carrier could muster.