ALEXANDRIA — So much our world today is about optics and how each person or groups of individuals see things. With that said, let me share some optics I saw at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament.
Some of them are not good. Both LHSAA basketball tourneys have always been great events. There were some great crowds and games at Rapides Parish Coliseum.
The issue I have is not with the events. It is with expanded split into select/nonselect championships. I get that the public schools do not want to play the private schools/select schools. However, the unintended consequences of what member principals approved yields a product that does not serve all teams well.
Games begin, typically featuring small schools/select schools, in the morning. Academic demands make bringing students to an out-of-town tournament during the day a nonstarter for many schools.
Schools are placed in time slots based on past attendance. When you simply can’t bring fans because of when games are played, you’re stuck.
This point makes you understand where the select schools were going with their recently approved plan to split off their championship events. But … I don’t think select schools holding championships at school sites or area arenas is the answer either.
In addition to making the divide between LHSAA schools wider, it also takes a blow torch to what we call the “championship experience” yet again.
I know "championship experience" can be defined many ways. Some folks believe that the select schools breaking off could ultimately bring in more money because the LHSAA won’t have to pay venue rent for as many days. Maybe smaller venues could be used. Schools driving four hours to play in the morning would surely draw more fans playing night games at home. But I’m skeptical.
Like it or not, the LHSAA’s tradition is rooted in basketball tournaments for boys and girls that date back to the 1960s and a football championship played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome since 1981. The bigger stage for title games is part of what the LHSAA has done.
A logical solution would be to reduce the number of classes/divisions. There is talk, but no real push to change. If you attend LHSAA meetings like I do, you would see a lack of trust that exists between the select/nonselect groups.
Here is the saddest fact — stuck in the middle are the athletes and coaches who deserve the best of whatever the LHSAA can offer.
Making the call
Credit the LHSAA for admitting that a Denham Springs High graduate was inadvertently among the officials who called Thursday’s girls semifinal between rivals Denham Springs and Walker.
This is another question of optics, much like what the Saints went through with the Rams. The official in question is 17 years removed from high school and did not attend Denham Springs for four years.
He is a longtime Shreveport resident and was not part of the pivotal play in which LSU signee Tiara Young of Walker received a personal foul and a technical foul with 6:22 remaining, fouling out.
Young previously played for Shreveport-based Evangel. The LHSAA’s new Assistant Executive Director Lee Sanders in charge of officials did not know the history of the official or the player.
LHSAA rules allow an official to call games involving their high school seven years after graduation. But I expect some new procedures to be in place in the future.
As for the call, I respectfully disagree with it. The explanation was that Young threw her hands in the air after the foul call. She turned away from the official, so there was no confrontation. Officiating is a judgment call. My judgment? No technical should have been called.
Players to coaches
One of the best things about my job is following the careers of players and coaches. I proudly covered five former players who coached teams in Alexandria.
Albany’s Stacy Darouse (Albany), Lee’s Valencia Wilson (Capitol), Walker acting coach Hannah Jones (Walker) and St. Joseph’s Academy’s deLynn Stelly (University) are part of the group. Ursuline coach Kris Goff was the boy next door when he was growing up, so he is part of this group.