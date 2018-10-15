1. St. Michael (24-3): The Division III Warriors have won 15 of their past 16 and have a big week ahead, facing District 6 rival Parkview and Division V power Dunham.
2. Dutchtown (26-4): After losing to Dunham in five sets, the Griffins rebounded by winning the Lutcher tourney. DHS has 13 wins in its past 14 matches.
3. Dunham (22-3): After a big win over Division I Dutchtown last week, the Division V Tigers can no longer fly under the radar. They have won eight straight, including a win over Division II Lakeshore.
4. University (24-6): The Cubs are the undisputed leader of the area’s Division IV teams. And they have seven straight wins.
5. St. Joseph’s Academy (16-9): There have been ups and downs, along with some notable injuries. How well the Redstickers of Division I put it all together in the next couple of weeks is crucial.
6. Lee (27-3): The running total is 17 straight wins for the Patriots, including eight in Division II, District 4. A rematch with Live Oak this week is very notable.
7. Parkview Baptist (16-7): This is another big week for the Eagles, who host St. Michael for a Division III, District 6 rematch Wednesday. PBS has won four straight.
8. East Ascension (18-10): The Spartans look to rebound this week in Division I, District 4. The good news? EAHS has potential to finish strong.
9. Baton Rouge High (17-10) and Brusly (22-12): The season has been a bit of rollercoaster for both Division I BRHS and Division III Brusly.
On the outside looking in: Ascension Catholic, Live Oak, St. Amant, St. John, Church Academy.