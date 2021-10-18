St. Thomas More football coach Jim Hightower and former Denham Springs/LSU basketball standout Tasmin Mitchell help headline the 2022 Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame induction class.
Five coaches, four athletes and one administrator make up the group that will be inducted April 12 at the Crowne Plaza. Ticket information for the event will be available in January.
Hightower has a current record of 442-132-1. He is best known for his long stint at STM, but also served as head coach at Catholic High-Pointe Coupee. Hightower is in his 47th year as a head coach.
Mitchell was a four-time all-state player at DSHS and was Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year in 2005. He averaged 26.9 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as a senior.
Parkview Baptist swimmer Shelly Ripple Rogers, Denham Springs tennis player Jana Garrison Orillion and De La Salle football/wrestler Tyler Lafauci are the other athletes being inducted.
Southern Lab track coach Rebecca Marshall, Baton Rouge High gymnastics coach Kevin Nee and two more track coaches, Joe Moreau of Pineville/Grace Christian and Zachary Winfield of Eleanor McMain are the other coaches set for induction.
Long-time Port Barre principal William Duplechain, a former LHSAA president, is being inducted as an administrator and completes the 2022 class.