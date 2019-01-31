Madison Prep and The Dunham School are defending LHSAA boys basketball champions and both love to play a tough schedule.
When Dunham travels to MPA for a notable nondistrict game Friday night is it:
• Like another day in the office/gym.
• The biggest game on the local schedule.
The correct answer is both for the nondistrict game set for about 7 p.m. at Madison Prep.
“I love games like this,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said. “It is true that you use a game like this late in the season as a gauge for where you are. The chance to match up against a program and a team like this. … That’s the fun part for me.”
Dunham (22-4), the defending Division III select champion, is a senior-laden team that relies on a diverse group of players. Madison Prep (22-7), the defending Class 3A champion, has excelled with a revamped lineup that features several youngsters.
“I think sometimes people take teams like Dunham and Jehovah-Jireh for granted,” Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones said. “They write them off because they don’t play in Class 5A like Scotlandville or the other big schools. I promise you, both those teams can play with anybody in this city or the state.
“It is hard for a team to get better after they win a state title. But Dunham has. Everybody knows about Jordan Wright, but they have a group of guys who can play. We graduated some talented guy last year. I have to say I really love this group. When you have experience, it is different because they know and react differently. These guys are like sponges. They hang on every word and absorb it. There’s more teaching.”
As different as they are, each team has one thing in common — a go-to senior player. For Dunham, that is the 6-foot-5 Wright, who is averaging 19.6 points per game. UAB signee Jahein Spencer (6-4) leads Madison Prep with a 24.0 scoring average. Last week Spencer had games of 30 points and 16 rebounds against Rayville and 23 points and 15 rebounds vs. Glen Oaks.
The addition of 6-0 Carlos Stewart, who averages a team-high 20.4 points a game, has diversified what Dunham does. Senior Ralph Davenport averages 14.7 points a game and junior Salle Wilson is at 14.2. Desean Woods, the son of Southern men’s coach Sean Woods, is a senior who adds 9.1. Point guard Ty Spurlock has been logging varsity minutes since he was an eighth-grader and is the floor general.
While Dunham presents the challenge of savvy and experience for Madison Prep, the Chargers counter with size. Percy Daniels, a 6-8 freshman, is averaging 10 points per game and recently blocked 10 shots in a game. Jordan Johnson (6-6) also averages 10.0 points, while 6-3 Elijah Tate averages 11.0.
“Another night and another challenge … a real good one,” Jones said.