Never judge a book by its cover or every baseball game solely by the final score. Barbe’s 6-1 victory over Zachary in the first game of a doubleheader proved that point Saturday afternoon.
“That was a good ballgame,” Barbe coach Glenn Cecchini said. “Zachary is a quality program, and that is why we play them. We have beaten them three times the last three days and are playing number four. It is a challenge.”
The nationally ranked Buccaneers scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning at Zachary Youth Park's Herty Field. LSU signee Gavin Guidry struck out seven in three innings of relief to get the win as Barbe (19-0) remained unbeaten and later edged the Broncos 5-4 in the second game.
Barbe took a 2-1 lead before Kam Edwards launched a grand slam to left field in the top of the seventh.
The Bucs beat the Broncos (10-8) by scores of 10-4 and 9-4 on Thursday in Lake Charles. Barbe had five-run innings early in those games.
“We are so close … the score does not indicate what that game was like, like the first two we played,” Zachary coach Jacob Fisher said. “I am so proud of these guys and how far they have come.
“We only have two guys coming back with much varsity experience. We are really battle-tested. The margin for error is so small. Barbe capitalizes on everything.”
Zachary's Braden Clark (2-2) gave up five hits and struck out six in a 6.1 innings and walked just one. Barbe’s Donovan LaSalle and Edwards each had two hits. So did Zachary’s A.J. Bailey.
“It was a tough one. I thought I pitched pretty well, but I credit our defense defense because they made plays all day,” Clark said. “I think we are coming together. We have to keep at it.”
Barbe’s LaSalle reached on catcher’s interference with one out in the top of the first and went from first to third on a single by Donnie Sandifer. He scored on Guidry’s sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.
No one walked until the top of the fifth inning. Freshman starter Landon Victorian shut out the Broncos for four innings, allowing just four hits. An inning-ending double play got Victorian out of a jam in the fourth before Guidry moved over from shortstop to pitch.
The Broncos tied it in the fifth. Guidry issued a four-pitch walk to Bailey, who stole second. Devin Hannum’s single to center scored Bailey to tie it 1-1.
Kyle Debarge’s one-out bunt single started the Bucs rally in the seventh. Debarge was the last batter Clark faced. Reliever Jace Harvin got a fly out and hit a batter before Guidry’s single knocked in the go-ahead run.
Soon the bases were loaded for Edwards, an Eastern Kentucky signee who homered in one of the Bucs’ Thursday wins over Zachary.
“I watched the batter before me and knew what I wanted,” Edwards said. “It was a first-pitch fastball, and I got it.”