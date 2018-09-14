WATSON — You could see the smirk on Les Miles' face Friday night at Live Oak High School.
The former LSU coach was there in support of his daughter Smacker Miles' sideline reporting for the locally televised game. And, he got exactly the kind of game he became famous for at LSU.
Both West Feliciana (2-1) and Live Oak (3-0) committed to a physical run-first offense. However, Live Oak came out on top 35-0.
The Eagles ran the ball 47 times for 311 yards. Running back Kee Hawkins led the way for the Eagles, running 14 times for 174 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s a bull,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said of Hawkins. “We’re a program that still thrives off of running the football. And, we’re a team that has to play great defense and win the clock battle.”
Hawkins got Live Oak started early. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder barreled 85 yards downfield, breaking a handful of tackles on his way to a score.
The Eagles continued to pound the ball, running between the tackles and Live Oak running back Hagan Long padded the lead with a 2-yard touchdown. Long rushed the ball 20 times for 124 yards.
With a few minutes remaining before halftime, Live Oak quarterback Sal Palermo sailed a high pass to the corner of the end zone, which receiver Grant Richardson pulled in with one hand while dragging his toes in bounds.
“We changed the play at the line and called a fade route,” Richardson said “It was a little overthrown to the left side and I just went and made a play on it.”
This score gave Live Oak a commanding 21-0 lead at halftime.
Coming out of the gates in the third quarter, Live Oak continued to run the ball with incredible efficiency. Live Oak opened with a 16-play 89-yard drive that took up more than eight minutes of game clock. That drive included three third-down conversions and a fourth down conversion.
Palermo and Richardson connected again to finish off the long drive and take a 28-0 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Palermo scampered 4 yards for a touchdown to cap the 35-0 win for the Eagles.
West Feliciana coach Robb Odom credited Live Oak as a good team and said he still thinks his team is in position to be a good team.
“We lost a lot of kids off of a state championship team, and it’s still a work in progress,” Odom said. “But, I believe in this football team. Every week we have gotten a little bit better somewhere. We just have to keep doing it.”
Live Oak held West Feliciana to 147 yards.
Beard praised his defense for their performance in the shutout victory.
“I love the way our defense played tonight,” Beard said. “I think tonight we bowed up and made the most of our mistakes, which you have to do to get a shutout.”