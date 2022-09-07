If the Southern-LSU game set for Saturday at Tiger Stadium is this weekend’s football main event, the Madison Prep-Southern Lab might just be the undercard.
“It’s a rivalry game … all the kids know each other and the coaches too,” Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. “It’s something both schools take pride in. We’ve won it four years in a row.
“But every time it has come down to the final drive. Either we had to score or get a defensive stop. It’s intense and I don’t expect anything different this time.”
The fifth-ranked Chargers (0-1) of Class 3A meet No. 2 Southern Lab (1-0) of 1A in nondistrict action set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium. The game highlights a busy Thursday schedule.
“We’re not a bad football team. We’re young … but if we continue to grow and cut down on the young mistakes we’ll be alright,” SLHS coach Darrell Asberry said. “They (Madison Prep) are a sound football team with some very explosive weapons.
“With a young quarterback (Tylon Johnson) I think you try to manage the clock and let the quarterback and those other guys beat you in space. For us, it’s about finishing in the red zone. We left points out there last week.”
The Chargers lost 17-0 to 5A Brother Martin last week, while SLHS (1-0) ousted 5A Liberty 18-13 last Thursday. Some considered the Kittens’ win be an upset, but not MPA’s Williams based on summer 7-on-7 matchups.
While Asberry noted the play of Johnson and MPA’s other skill players, Williams said his key concern was his young offensive line handling the Kittens’ defensive line threesome of Creston Hawkins, Ethan Jupiter and Gideon Spottsville who set the tone for a defense that held LSU running back commitment in Kaleb Jackson in check on all but a few plays.
“We have got to handle our assignments up front to give our skill guys a chance to make plays,” Williams said. “This is going to be a big test for our line … just like last week and in our scrimmage (with Catholic). This is how you learn.”
There is another “rivalry" factor to note. Williams and Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry grew up as neighbors in the Glen Oaks neighborhood. Asberry was a Southern Lab QB and Williams played receiver at Glen Oaks.
Next, they became SWAC rivals when Williams played at Southern and Asberry at Jackson State. Williams praised Asberry calling him an “old school” coach. The schools held a joint media event Tuesday night in advance of the game.
“We’ve known each other a while,” Asberry added. “There’s a lot of respect here. Both schools are excited about this one.”