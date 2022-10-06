EAST ASCENSION
VS. ST. AMANT
7 p.m., The Pit, St. Amant Middle
Long recognized as the battle of Ascension Parish, this matchup is always a crowd-pleaser regardless of team records. However, the District 5-5A opener is crucial as both teams seek momentum. EAHS has lost three in a row since upsetting West Monroe. St. Amant snapped a two-game losing streak last week.
PLAQUEMINE
AT BRUSY
7 p.m.
With this game, the battle for the District 6-4A title picks up real steam. And on top of that, it matches two westside rivals who have not met in a varsity game since 2014. Plaquemine (5-0, 4-0) was the preseason favorite, while Brusly (4-1, 3-0) has excelled in its first season in Class 4A.
SCOTLANDVILLE
AT CENTRAL
7 p.m.
Scotlandville’s C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett is a top uncommitted senior QBs. Teasett does have 978 passing yards. This District 4-5A opener may be showcase for two RBs -- Central’s Glen Cage (651 yards, 9 TDs) and SHS’ Covanta Milligan (583 yards, 8 TDs). Each RB already has a 200-yard rushing game.