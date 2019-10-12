Talk about eliminating district play started not long after power rankings were added for multiple LHSAA sports. In some sports — and the list includes basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball — schools now opt to play just one district round.
And I get it. Playing two rounds against certain district teams can and will hurt those power ratings.
Yes, power ratings are the driving force behind the playoff pairings in plenty of LHSAA sports. But look at the outcome of some Week 6 football games and you will also see the power that district play and some rivalries have.
When the weather finally gets just a little cooler, rivalries and key district football games always heat up. The notion that there is always something worth fighting for or playing for applies.
Traditional rivalries like Central and Denham Springs in 4-5A or Lutcher and St. James in 9-3A were last week. Plug in Episcopal at Dunham in 8-2A and St. James at Donaldsonville in 9-3A this week.
Sometimes, the most intriguing thing is the matchup itself. Scotlandville and Walker provided a prime example Friday night. How would the two teams match up with their first-year head coaches? Everyone knows Walker’s Chad Mahaffey was ultra successful at U-High. And Scotlandville’s Lester Ricard is a former Walker coach.
I was asked last night if I was surprised by Walker beating Scotlandville or the margin of victory in a few other games, including Zachary’s five-point win over Live Oak. My answer is almost always no.
Once you get past Week 5, most teams have an established identity. Enough time remains to gain experience, suffer through injuries and have players return from injuries.
Some teams simply don’t match up with others well based on size or skill. But when it is a district game and people also start looking at how a win or loss impact those power ratings … then it’s on.
If by chance you have not seen a high school football game yet this season, I would advise you to do so. Pick a district game or a rivalry game. Maybe even a game that is both. Chances are, you will find something to like.
SJA plans hair donation
St. Joseph’s Academy is taking its Geaux Pink breast cancer awareness plans to a new level when hosting Zachary on Wednesday.
During the JV game set for 5 p.m., Soho Boutique and Salon will be on site to do free haircuts and styling for those who can make a hair donation of 10 inches or more.
Anyone interested in participating should contact SJA’s Nan Murtagh at murtaghn@sjabr.org in order to reserve a spot.
Hall of Fame tickets on sale
Tickets for St. Amant High’s first Athlete Hall of Fame banquet are on sale. The event is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cashio 360 banquet facility in Gonzales. Cost is $50 per person and can be purchased in the St. Amant school office by contacting Jamie Lanoux at 391-6020.
The 2019 hall of fame classes includes Frankie Bourgeois, Jason Garey, Leah Heintze Bourgeois, Tarleshia Miles, Doug Moreau, Butch Pierre, Lyle Schexnayder, Ben Sheets, Richard and Myrtle Waguespack and Jason Williams and John “Hot Rod” Williams. The group will also be honored during a special pregame program of the home football game vs. Woodlawn on Friday at The Pit. Those in attendance can visit with the inductees, offer congratulations, get items autographed and takes photos.