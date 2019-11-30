Nonselect football
Class 5A
Second round
(1) Acadiana 48, (16) Walker 0
(8) Airline 45, (24) East St. John 29
(5) Zachary 21, (12) Hahnville 19
(20) Ruston 21, (4) East Ascension 13
(19) Mandeville 13, (3) Alexandria 12
(11) Haughton 23, (27) Comeaux 21
(7) Destrehan 17, (23) Covington 7
(2) West Monroe 38, (15) Captain Shreve 21
Quarterfinal results
Acadiana 34, Airline 7
Zachary 35, Ruston 27
Haughton 34, Mandeville 14
Destrehan 20, West Monroe 17
Semifinal pairings
(1) Acadiana (13-0) vs. (5) Zachary (10-2)
(11) Haughton (11-2) vs. (2) West Monroe
(12-1)
Class 4A
Second round
(1) Lakeshore 41, (17) Leesville 14
(8) Bastrop 8, (9) Eunice 7
(5) Carencro 35, (12) Northwood-Shreve 7
(20) Warren Easton 35, (4) Tioga 26
(3) Karr 48, (19) Carver 13
(6) Breaux Bridge 15, (11) Belle Chasse 0
(10) Westgate 27, (7) Assumption 6
(2) Neville 33, (18) DeRidder 14
Quarterfinal results
Easton 34, Carencro 22
Karr 51, Breaux Bridge 14
Lakeshore 57, Bastrop 0
Neville 26, Westgate 24
Semifinal pairings
(20) Warren Easton (7-4) vs. Karr (10-2)
(1) Lakeshore (12-0) vs. Neville (10-2)
Class 3A
Second round
(1) St. James 41 (17) Green Oaks 8
(24) Brusly 34, (8) Marksville 20
(12) Union Parish 38, (5) Caldwell Parish 21
(4) Madison Prep 38, (13) B.T. Washington-NO 20
(30) Baker (6-4) 18, (14) Iota 13
(6) McDonogh (No. 35) 22, (11) LC College Prep 14
(23) Jennings 14, (7) Church Point 13
(2) Sterlington 35, (15) Kaplan 24
Quarterfinal results
Jennings 39, Sterlington 38
McDonogh (35) 12, Baker 8
St. James 32, Brusly 13
Union Parish 20, Madison Prep 14
Semifinal pairings
(23) Jennings (8-5) vs. (6) McDonogh 35 (10-3)
(1) St. James (13-0) vs. (12) Union Parish (9-4)
Class 2A
Second round
(1) Ferriday 36, (16) Port Allen 13
(8) Kinder 28, (9) Red River 14
(5) Amite 26, (21) Welsh 0
(20) Loreauville 30, (4) Mangham 28
(19) Capitol 38, (30) Lakeside 34
(6) Kentwood 39, (11) South Plaquemines 8
(7) Pine 35, (10) Avoyelles 10
(2) Many 24, (15) East Feliciana 20
Quarterfinal pairings
Amite 26, Loreauville 0
Ferriday 40, Kinder 21
Kentwood 47, Capitol 22
Many 49, Pine 21
Semifinal pairings
(5) Amite (10-3) vs. (1) Ferriday (12-1)
(6) Kentwood (9-4) vs. (2) Many (10-3)
Class 1A
Second round
(1) West St. John 44, (16) LaSalle 0
(8) Logansport 42, (9) Montgomery 6
(12) Homer 41, (5) Centerville 34
(4) Oak Grove 53, (11) East Beauregard 6
(3) White Castle 32, (19) Delta Charter 6
(6) East Iberville 28, (11) Grand Lake 20
(10) Basile 28, (7) Haynesville 27
(2) Oberlin 42, (15) Gueydan 6
Quarterfinal pairings
Logansport 22, West St. John 14
Oak Grove 55, Homer 34
Oberlin 48, Basile 12
White Castle 14, East Iberville 0
Semifinal pairings
(8) Logansport (7-5) vs. (4) Oak Grove (9-3)
(4) Oak Grove (10-3) vs.(3) White Castle (8-3)
Select football
Division I
Quarterfinals
(1) Rummel 35, (8) St. Augustine 34
(4) Brother Martin 46, (5) Scotlandville 13
(3) John Curtis 34, (6) Jesuit 27
(2) Catholic 28, (10) St. Paul’s 10
Semifinals
Catholic 14, John Curtis Christian 0
Rummel 37, Brother Martin 27
Final
(1) Rummel (12-0) vs. (2) Catholic (12-0)
Division II
Quarterfinals
(1) St. Thomas More 42, (9) Evangel 21
(5) St. Louis 33, (4) Loyola 30
(3) University 35, (11) Vandebilt 14
(2) De La Salle 45, (7) Teurlings 19
Semifinals
De La Salle 17, University (Lab) 14
St. Thomas More 52, St. Louis 21
Final
(1) St. Thomas More (10-2) vs. (2) De La Salle (9-2)
Division III
Quarterfinals
(1) Lafayette Christian 42, (9) Menard 7
(5) Dunham 22, (4) Newman 20
(3) St. Charles 40, (6) Episcopal 15
(7) Catholic-NI 24, (2) Notre Dame 21
Semifinals
Lafayette Christian 49, Dunham 14
St. Charles Catholic 43, New Iberia Catholic 42, OT
Final
(1) Lafayette Christian (11-1) vs. (3) St. Charles (11-1)
Division IV
Quarterfinals
(8) Country Day 21, (1) Vermilion Catholic 19
(5) Ouachita Christian 49, (4) Calvary Baptist 20
(6) Southern Lab 26, (3) Ascension Catholic 14
(7) Catholic-PC 13, (2) Opelousas Catholic 0
Semifinals
Ouachita Christian 56, Country Day 41
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 21, Southern Lab 8
Final
(5) Ouachita Christian (12-1) vs. (7) Catholic-PC (11-2)