Nonselect football

Class 5A

Second round

(1) Acadiana 48, (16) Walker 0

(8) Airline 45, (24) East St. John 29

(5) Zachary 21, (12) Hahnville 19

(20) Ruston 21, (4) East Ascension 13

(19) Mandeville 13, (3) Alexandria 12

(11) Haughton 23, (27) Comeaux 21

(7) Destrehan 17, (23) Covington 7

(2) West Monroe 38, (15) Captain Shreve 21

Quarterfinal results

Acadiana 34, Airline 7

Zachary 35, Ruston 27

Haughton 34, Mandeville 14

Destrehan 20, West Monroe 17

Semifinal pairings

(1) Acadiana (13-0) vs. (5) Zachary (10-2)

(11) Haughton (11-2) vs. (2) West Monroe

(12-1)

Class 4A

Second round

(1) Lakeshore 41, (17) Leesville 14

(8) Bastrop 8, (9) Eunice 7

(5) Carencro 35, (12) Northwood-Shreve 7

(20) Warren Easton 35, (4) Tioga 26

(3) Karr 48, (19) Carver 13

(6) Breaux Bridge 15, (11) Belle Chasse 0

(10) Westgate 27, (7) Assumption 6

(2) Neville 33, (18) DeRidder 14

Quarterfinal results

Easton 34, Carencro 22

Karr 51, Breaux Bridge 14

Lakeshore 57, Bastrop 0

Neville 26, Westgate 24

Semifinal pairings

(20) Warren Easton (7-4) vs. Karr (10-2)

(1) Lakeshore (12-0) vs. Neville (10-2)

Class 3A

Second round

(1) St. James 41 (17) Green Oaks 8

(24) Brusly 34, (8) Marksville 20

(12) Union Parish 38, (5) Caldwell Parish 21

(4) Madison Prep 38, (13) B.T. Washington-NO 20

(30) Baker (6-4) 18, (14) Iota 13

(6) McDonogh (No. 35) 22, (11) LC College Prep 14

(23) Jennings 14, (7) Church Point 13

(2) Sterlington 35, (15) Kaplan 24

Quarterfinal results

Jennings 39, Sterlington 38

McDonogh (35) 12, Baker 8

St. James 32, Brusly 13

Union Parish 20, Madison Prep 14

Semifinal pairings

(23) Jennings (8-5) vs. (6) McDonogh 35 (10-3)

(1) St. James (13-0) vs. (12) Union Parish (9-4)

Class 2A

Second round

(1) Ferriday 36, (16) Port Allen 13

(8) Kinder 28, (9) Red River 14

(5) Amite 26, (21) Welsh 0

(20) Loreauville 30, (4) Mangham 28

(19) Capitol 38, (30) Lakeside 34

(6) Kentwood 39, (11) South Plaquemines 8

(7) Pine 35, (10) Avoyelles 10

(2) Many 24, (15) East Feliciana 20

Quarterfinal pairings

Amite 26, Loreauville 0

Ferriday 40, Kinder 21

Kentwood 47, Capitol 22

Many 49, Pine 21

Semifinal pairings

(5) Amite (10-3) vs. (1) Ferriday (12-1)

(6) Kentwood (9-4) vs. (2) Many (10-3)

Class 1A

Second round

(1) West St. John 44, (16) LaSalle 0

(8) Logansport 42, (9) Montgomery 6

(12) Homer 41, (5) Centerville 34

(4) Oak Grove 53, (11) East Beauregard 6

(3) White Castle 32, (19) Delta Charter 6

(6) East Iberville 28, (11) Grand Lake 20

(10) Basile 28, (7) Haynesville 27

(2) Oberlin 42, (15) Gueydan 6

Quarterfinal pairings

Logansport 22, West St. John 14

Oak Grove 55, Homer 34

Oberlin 48, Basile 12

White Castle 14, East Iberville 0

Semifinal pairings

(8) Logansport (7-5) vs. (4) Oak Grove (9-3)

(4) Oak Grove (10-3) vs.(3) White Castle (8-3)

Select football

Division I

Quarterfinals

(1) Rummel 35, (8) St. Augustine 34

(4) Brother Martin 46, (5) Scotlandville 13

(3) John Curtis 34, (6) Jesuit 27

(2) Catholic 28, (10) St. Paul’s 10

Semifinals

Catholic 14, John Curtis Christian 0

Rummel 37, Brother Martin 27

Final

(1) Rummel (12-0) vs. (2) Catholic (12-0)

Division II

Quarterfinals

(1) St. Thomas More 42, (9) Evangel 21

(5) St. Louis 33, (4) Loyola 30

(3) University 35, (11) Vandebilt 14

(2) De La Salle 45, (7) Teurlings 19

Semifinals

De La Salle 17, University (Lab) 14

St. Thomas More 52, St. Louis 21

Final

(1) St. Thomas More (10-2) vs. (2) De La Salle (9-2)

Division III

Quarterfinals

(1) Lafayette Christian 42, (9) Menard 7

(5) Dunham 22, (4) Newman 20

(3) St. Charles 40, (6) Episcopal 15

(7) Catholic-NI 24, (2) Notre Dame 21

Semifinals

Lafayette Christian 49, Dunham 14

St. Charles Catholic 43, New Iberia Catholic 42, OT

Final

(1) Lafayette Christian (11-1) vs. (3) St. Charles (11-1)

Division IV

Quarterfinals

(8) Country Day 21, (1) Vermilion Catholic 19

(5) Ouachita Christian 49, (4) Calvary Baptist 20

(6) Southern Lab 26, (3) Ascension Catholic 14

(7) Catholic-PC 13, (2) Opelousas Catholic 0

Semifinals

Ouachita Christian 56, Country Day 41

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 21, Southern Lab 8

Final

(5) Ouachita Christian (12-1) vs. (7) Catholic-PC (11-2)

