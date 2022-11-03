CHECK THE APP
The LHSAA is scheduled to release its 2022 football playoff pairings Sunday — first on its LHSAA Live app at 10 a.m., followed by release on lhsaa.org at noon. Schools from across the state have until 6 p.m. Saturday to complete and report their Week 10 Saturday games to the LHSAA.
QB RECORD SETTERS
Catholic’s Daniel Beale and Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic surpassed key milestones last week. Beale surpassed Zack Oliver’s 2009 single-season passing total of 1,831 yards and had 1,934 yards after Week 9. Leonard added to his own career passing yardage mark, eclipsing the 5,000 yards barrier and has 5,062 yards.
MY TEAMMATE, MY RIVAL
Without a doubt, the QB matchup between LSU commitment Rickie Collins and Zae Teasett will be the main event when Teasett and Scotlandville host Woodlawn in District 4-5A. There is an undercard. Former Glen Oaks teammates Marcus Randall of Woodlawn and Ryan Cook of Scotlandville face each other for the first time.
AROUND THE STATE
John Curtis (8-1) and Karr (5-3) have won many big games and LHSAA titles before. Friday they’re doing something different — the schools play to decide the Catholic League title … Suspensions after Week 9 altercation with Vidalia forced Madison Parish to forfeit its Week 10 game against General Trass.