Want a close high school football game that goes down to the wire? Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta believes he has just the ticket(s) for you.
The Griffins (1-0) host Covington (1-0) for a nondistrict Class 5A game Mistretta says should be close again.
“This is our fifth time playing Covington and three of the last four were decided on the last series,” Mistretta said. “One game went to overtime. They are always well coached and physical. It will be a step up.”
Game time is 7 p.m. Friday at DHS and for all other Week 3 games.
Both teams beat 4A opponents last week. Dutchtown downed Shreveport’s Evangel Christian 38-7, while Greg Salter’s Covington team beat Franklinton 34-21.
“Last week was what it was … the first night under the lights and you expect mistakes to be made,” Mistretta said. “The thing I am the most pleased with is how the guys have worked to correct things.”
Dylan Sampson, a Tennessee commitment who rushed for 146 yards on 14 carries while scoring three first-half touchdowns last week, leads Dutchtown. Quarterback Pierson Parent added 81 yards on nine carries.
Mistretta wants Parent to add passing yards this week. How the Griffin offensive line matches up against Covington is crucial too.
“We must show improvement,” Mistretta said. “Covington will expose it if we don’t.”
Tough luck, turf field
A Thursday game at Memorial Stadium followed by a forecast for more rain prompted fourth-ranked Madison Prep (1-0) to move its Friday District 7-3A opener with Parkview Baptist (0-2, 0-1) to PBS’ artificial turf.
It was a tough decision before a game against an opponent that has weathered some tough breaks.
“You’ve got rain followed by a game and then more rain,” MPA coach Landry Williams said. “It is not worth taking a chance when there is another alternative.
“They (Parkview) have had some tough luck so far. They’re figuring it out. And so are we, after graduating 23 seniors last year.”
The Chargers have UL commitment Zeon Chriss at QB again, but will be without their other four-year starter, two-way lineman Ronald Harris, who is sidelined with a high ankle sprain. PBS is coming off a 14-7 loss to Brusly.
They said it …
“When you’ve got four guys with LSU offers, you know you’ve got players. And they (Warren Easton) do. We’ve got three weeks with Easton, Karr and De La Salle. We’ve got to figure out life now.”
Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard
Eighth-ranked 5A SHS hosts No. 4 Easton of 4A.
“Some things are hard to simulate and this is one of them. We know their band will play 10 times louder Friday night. It will be a packed stadium and a great atmosphere.”
Catholic coach David Simoneaux
Top-ranked Catholic travels to No. 5 West Monroe.