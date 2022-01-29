Ever get a “gut instinct” at an unexpected time? If so, you can relate to this story.
It was 2013 and the LHSAA had just voted to split its football championships along select/non-select lines, to the surprise of many.
I rushed to the back of the Crowne Plaza meeting room to interview two principals before they left. The last principal told me, “You know, in Louisiana we like to try new things. We’ll do this for a couple of years and if we don’t like it, we can always go back.”
As I turned around, one thought swirled in my mind: “It’s not going back. Ever.”
That point was reinforced Friday when Class 5A administrators voted against proposals that would have brought split sports back together
Since 2013, boys/girls basketball, baseball and softball have been added to the split. A simple majority to bring one class together was seen as a means to get the LHSAA back together.
Only it was not.
A history lesson
A midweek COVID-19 issue kept me away from the LHSAA convention for the first time since 2003. I have covered multiple split-related votes, including the first one in 1998, which failed by a count of 254-71.
Complaints about private schools having an unfair advantage are not new. The late Tommy Henry fought to keep the LHSAA together during his tenure as commissioner that ended in 2007.
Henry pointed out that private schools, and even some public schools (hint, magnet schools), were allowed to have students from multiple attendance zones as part of the LHSAA's basic fabric.
The analogy Henry used drew on his background as a public schools teacher/coach.
He would say public schools have attendance zones and students are assigned to them. Private schools do not have students assigned to them and must be able to attract students to stay open.
A lot changed in 10 years
When the football-only split passed, charter schools were just a blip on Louisiana’s radar.
The idea of reimagining inner-city public schools with magnet components, job-oriented programs and other programs to enhance enrollment was relatively new, too.
Those programs have taken off in larger cities, including New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. Orleans Parish schools assign students using a “one app” approach.
Education is competitive. Some EBR schools have added magnet programs in recent years, including Woodlawn and Belaire. Under LHSAA bylaws, full magnet schools are select schools but others are not, which blurs lines.
Some things remain the same
After Friday’s vote, Walker principal Jason St. Pierre said a “mom-and-pop” public school in a suburban parish cannot compete with private schools or charter schools that draw students from more than one attendance zone.
This is also the basis of the original 2013 split authored by Winnfield principal Jane Griffin, which contended that the dominance of John Curtis in football was unfair because Curtis drew its players from a large area.
But ... you can move and transfer. Former Zachary quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. played at Dutchtown before moving to Zachary and led the Broncos to a 5A title in 2015. Other reporters I work with cite similar examples in their areas.
Empowered parents
“I never thought about playing in college even though I got that chance,” one coach told me last week. "I played because I loved the game and playing for my school. Now it is about getting a scholarship. Parents are looking to find the best way to get their child one.
“They may pick a school because they think their kid will be noticed by more colleges. Or maybe they think they will play sooner.”
Subvarsity freshman eligibility for out-of-zone students is a sore spot for public schools that note losing players from feeder middle schools to private schools locally.
Changes moving forward
What comes next with a split status quo? LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine suggested building a better system.
An expanded Division IV select bracket approved Friday includes the guarantee of a title game in the Caesars Superdome. That may be the first step.
Tweaking classes and divisions to reduce the number of championships and to balance brackets has been met with resistance over the past decade. Reducing bracket size is not a favorite, either.
Altering the select schools' measuring stick a bit to put more schools on the select side would be controversial, too. That argument could be made.
That level playing field
Doubling the number of championships in five sports is challenging for LHSAA staff and member schools, especially when a consistent “championship experience” is sought.
Me over we? Or us over them? The current LHSAA situation can be either one you prefer. Reminds me of our society too, by the way.
Some say select/non-select levels the playing field. Others say it waters it down.
Is there ever truly a level playing field? Each game has a winner and loser. Someone always has an advantage.