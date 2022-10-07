Michael Mitchell and Devin Lanieu scored two touchdowns apiece as Plaquemine won a battle of District 6-4A unbeatens on Friday night, running away from Brusly in a 43-14 win.
Plaquemine (6-0, 5-0) asserted itself on the opening kickoff when Shermar Carter returned it 80 yards for a touchdown. The Green Devils added two long first-half scoring drives before a 22-point third quarter put the game out of reach.
Brusly (4-2, 3-1) had less than 100 yards of offense until the fourth quarter, when it scored both of its touchdowns.
How it was won
Plaquemine took control by holding onto the ball for more than 15 minutes in the first half. The Green Devils put together scoring drives of 74 and 69 yards, each possession using 12 plays and more than six minutes of clock.
Brusly had chances to score despite picking up just three first downs. In the second quarter, after Plaquemine punted from its end zone, the Panthers started at the Plaquemine 34-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs.
Later in the quarter, helped by two Plaquemine personal foul penalties, Brusly moved to the 21. The Panthers came away empty when Carter intercepted Josiah Hogan to end the threat.
Player of the game
Plaquemine quarterback Michael Mitchell: A week after Mitchell threw for more than 300 yards in a win over St. Michael, he used his legs to lead the Green Devils’ rout of Brusly. Mitchell ran 16 times for 152 yards on Friday. Late in the third quarter, Mitchell’s 30-yard touchdown run, his second TD of the game, gave Plaquemine a 43-0 lead and there was a running clock the rest of the way.
They said it
Plaquemine coach Drey Trosclair: “We played really, really well. Our guys were able to block out all of the outside noise and did a good job maintaining our focus.
“Our guys are unselfish, and it’s fun being able to spread the ball around. Nobody’s a ‘me’ guy. They understand that if we spread the ball around then it opens up things for a lot of people.”
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler: “They ran the opening kickoff back, but there's still 47 minutes left in the game. We had a short field twice in the first half and didn’t get any points. You feel like if you can get some points those two times, then you’ve got a close game or even a tie at the half, and things completely change.”
Notable
- Lanieu carried 11 times for 89 yards. He had touchdown runs of 8 and 41 yards. Another would-be 63-yard touchdown run was nullified by a penalty in the fourth quarter.
- In addition to the kickoff return, the Plaquemine special teams chipped in with a blocked punt that went out the back of the end zone for a second-quarter safety.
- Craives Oxley led Brusly with 69 yards rushing. Quarterbacks Tucker Smalley and Josiah Hogan combined to complete 1 of 8 passes with two interceptions.