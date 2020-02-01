Two-way lineman Justin Hollins was a big reason why East Iberville had its best football season ever last fall. Hollins, who helped lead the Tigers to a berth in the Class 1A quarterfinals, will make history again when he signs with Mississippi College on Wednesday.
Hollins will become EIHS' first college football signee in 14 years. The last Tiger to sign a football scholarship was quarterback Chris Schultz, who signed with Virginia-based Northrup Grumman in 2006.
Pixley reaches milestone
Basketball coach Jonathan Pixley of The Dunham School was honored for notching his 400th career victory during the Tigers' 62-49 win over rival Episcopal Friday night.
Pixley coached Dunham to the Division III select title in 2018 and a runner-up finish last season.
Morris wins Golden Torch award
LSU CWS hero Warren Morris, newly elected LHSAA president David Federico of Ecole Classique, former LHSAA marketing director Mitch Small and WAFB sportscaster Steve Schneider were honored during the annual Coca-Cola convention luncheon Thursday.
"When you come up with one really good hit, you never know what is going to happen," Morris quipped after accepting his award, referencing his 1996 game-winning home run for LSU in the College World Series, which has been deemed greatest CWS moment.
Morris, a two-sport athlete at Alexandria’s Bolton High, received the LHSAA’s Golden Torch Award given to a distinguished former high school athlete. Federico received the Super Sport award for her work with the LHSAA and its various events. Small received the LHSAA’s Distinguished Service Award, while Jacques Doucet accepted the LHSAA’s Prep Journalism award from Schneider, who missed the luncheon because of illness.
Small is perhaps best known for his role as the awards announcer at LHSAA events. He retired last summer, but reprised the announcer's role at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic in December.
LHSADA awards
Anthony Tisdale of Caddo Parish was honored with the 2019 Evelyn Cruse-Blanchard Athletic Director of the Year by the LHSADA during its Wednesday meeting.
The award is named for the late Cruse-Blanchard, a longtime AD in the New Orleans area. Terrebonne’s Joe Clement received the 2019 NIAAA Award of Merit.
Also, Kenner Discovery AD Jeryl Fischtzuir was named for the NIAAA Board of Directors for Section 3, which serves, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. He becomes only the second Louisiana AD to serve in that role on a regional level.
Federico's milestone
Ecole's Federico becomes only the second private school principal to be chosen as the LHSAA president. Former Central Catholic-Morgan City principal Vic Bonnaffee was the first.
Federico is currently the LHSAA vice president and will take over as president after Friday's meeting. Rusty Farrar of Class B Simsboro was elected as the new LHSAA vice president. Both selections will be affirmed during Friday's general assembly meeting.