Game times 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Parkview (6-4A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Olympia Stadium

Tara (6-4A) at Broadmoor (5-5A)

Baton Rouge area

Glen Oaks (6-3A) vs. Friendship Capitol (7-2A) at Memorial Stadium

Port Barre (8-3A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at NRG Field-New Roads

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Belaire (4-5A) at White Castle (6-1A)

Dunham 7-2A at Central (4-5A)

Denham Springs (4-5A) at Hammond (6-5A)

Woodlawn (6-4A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

McKinley (5-5A) vs. Scotlandville (4-5A) at Memorial

Walker (4-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

Lutcher (6-4A) at East Ascension (5-5A)

Kennedy (10-4A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School

Plaquemine (6-4A) at East St. John (7-5A)

Episcopal (7-2A) vs. St. Michael (6-4A) at Olympia

Avoyelles (3-3A) at Livonia (5-4A)

Baton Rouge area

Mandeville (6-5A) at U-High (6-3A)

Donaldsonville (10-3A at Assumption (7-4A)

Madison Prep (6-3A) at Salmen (8-4A)

Baker (6-3A) at Northeast (7-2A)

Brusly (6-3A) at Port Allen (7-2A)

Mentorship Academy (6-3A) vs. Ascension Catholic (6-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

East Feliciana (7-2A) at West Feliciana (6-3A)

Varnado (8-1A) at Albany (7-3A)

St. Thomas Aquinas (8-2A) at Christian Life (7-2A)

Ascension Christian (6-1A) at Springfield (8-2A)

Riverside (9-2A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium

East Iberville (6-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (5-1A)

St. John (6-1A) at Ridgewood (8-1A)

Acadiana

Acadiana (3-5A) at Kapan (8-3A)

Barbe (3-5A) at Ponchatoula (6-5A)

Cecilia (5-4A) at Comeaux (3-5A)

Sam Houston (3-5A) at St. Louis (4-3A)

St. Thomas More (4-4A) at Lafayette (3-5A)

Notre Dame (5-2A) at LaGrange (3-5A)

New Iberia (3-5A) at St. Martinville (5-4A)

Carencro (4-4A) at Sulphur (3-5A)

Rayne (4-4A) at Welsh (5-2A)

Breaux Bridge (5-4A) at Teurlings (4-4A)

Catholic-New Iberia (6-2A) at Westgate (4-4A)

North Vermilion (8-3A) at Beau Chene (5-4A)

Eunice (5-3A) at Opelousas (5-4A)

Jennings (4-3A) at Church Point (5-3A)

Iowa (4-3A) at Crowley (5-3A)

Basile (4-1A) at Iota (5-3A)

Oberlin (4-1A) at Mamou (5-3A)

Northwest (5-3A) at Opelousas Catholic (5-2A)

Pine Prairie (5-3A) at Tioga (2-4A)

Abbeville (8-3A) at West St. Mary (6-2A)

Erath (8-3A) at Ascension Episcopal (6-2A)

Patterson (8-3A) at Franklin (6-2A)

Ville Platte (6-2A) at Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (6-1A)

Catholic-New Iberia (6-2A) at Westgate (4-4A)

South Cameron (4-1A) at Delcambre (6-2A)

Sci Academy (9-3A) at Jeanerette (6-2A)

Loreauville (6-2A) at Vermilion Catholic (7-1A

Gueydan (7-1) at North Central (5-1A)

Hanson (7-1A) at St. Edmund (4-1A)

Southeast

Covington (6-5A) at Franklinton (8-4A)

Lakeshore (8-4A) at Fontainebleau (6-5A)

Destrehan (7-5A) at Slidell (6-5A)

St. Paul’s (6-5A) at Karr (9at 4A)

South Terrebonne (7-4A) at H.L. Bourgeois (7-5A)

E.D. White (7-4A) at Central Lafourche (7-5A)

Hahnville (7-5A) at West Jefferson (8-5A)

Terrebonne (7-5A) at Ellender (7-4A) a

Thibodaux (7-5A) at Vandebilt (7-4A)

Morgan City (7-4A) at Berwick (8-3A)

South Lafourche (7-4A) at De La Salle (10-3A)

Hannan (7-3A) at Independence (8-2A)

Northlake Christian (8-2A) at Bogalusa (7-3A)

Kentwood (6-1A) at Loranger (7-3A)

St. Helena (8-2A) at Jewel Sumner (7-3A)

St. Charles (10-3A) at Chalmette (8-5A)

West St. John (8-1A) at St. James (10-3A)

Amite (8-2A) at Country Day (9-2A)

Pine (8-2A) at Central Catholic (7-1A)

Pope John Paul II (8-2A) at Westminster (5-1A)

Northwood-Lena (3-1A) at Centerville (7-1A)

Highland Baptist (7-1A) at Houma Christian (8-1A)

Covenant Christian (8-1A) at Fisher (9-2A)

