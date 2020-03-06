Madison Prep Academy continued its run for a third straight Class 3A title by turning back Sophie B. Wright, 61-43, in a quarterfinal game played at MPA Friday night.
Senior Elijah Tate led the Chargers with 22 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. Fellow senior Jason Perry was the only other Charger in double figures with 11.
MPA coach Jeff Jones praised the hot-shooting senior for his impressive outing in front of the home crowd.
“This is his last year and that was a great way to go out in his last time playing at his home gym,” Jones said. “My hat’s off to him and our team. Now we’ll just go to Lake Charles and see what we can do.”
Madison Prep’s victory made it five wins out of the past six match-ups against Wright. The third-seeded Chargers (27-7) ended No. 11 SBW's title hopes in the Class 3A semifinals a year ago.
MPA claimed a 69-66 victory over the Warriors (21-11) earlier in the regular season.
While Tate was MPA’s leading point producer, Wright’s strategy mostly centered around finding a way to work around Madison Prep's 6-foot-8 forward Percy Daniels.
The sophomore slapped back four shot attempts in the first half as the Chargers took control from the outset and held a 34-23 advantage going into the locker room.
The visiting Warriors responded to Daniels’ dominant play in the paint by attempting to crash into the lane and dish off to the outside.
That approach yielded mixed results as the Warriors hit on just two of their 16 3-point attempts in the first half of play.
Wright was led in scoring by senior Scurey Holmes with 13 points, followed by Jordan Boston with 12.
Wright coach Jason Bertrand said it simply wasn’t his team’s night in the shooting department.
“We expected to do a little better than we did tonight. It was a little closer the last time we played them,” Bertrand said. “But it was hard for us to get around their big man and I think some of our shooters might have been a little intimidated in this environment.”
Wright’s futility from beyond the 3-point arc continued in the second half as the visitors made just one of seven attempts when Holmes drilled a trey with just more than two minutes left in the game.
Jones said the lack of shooting success for the Warriors came as a surprise.
“They hit a lot of shots the last time we played them,” he said. “But our defense made it a little tougher for them and they struggled a little bit trying to get around Percy. They’re a perimeter team.”
Daniels took a couple of breaks from the action in the second and third quarters and was spelled by senior Jordan Johnson.
“I thought Jordan came in and did a fantastic job as a senior,” Jones said. “He came in for Percy and brought a lot of energy and played well for us.”